Hello May! It is the first weekend of May, and it is a stunning time to be in Vancouver, as the city is in full bloom with lush greenery and colorful flowers lining the streets. The month also marks the start of an exciting season of events, with tons of free street festivals and fun activities happening throughout the city for everyone to enjoy.

The night market is kicking off, food festivals from Vancouver to Coquitlam, and Party for the Planet in Surry. So many things to do, so little time…

RELATED: 29+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

TJ FEST (FREE)

Get ready, the annual TJ Fest 2024 is back and better than ever. This year’s festival promises to be a vibrant and inclusive celebration of Taiwanese culture, community collaboration, and, of course, mouthwatering culinary experiences.

When & Where: May 4-5 at 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

La Pizza Week

If you needed an excuse to eat some pizza, this is it. Support local restaurants during La Pizza Week from May 1 to 7. Participating eateries will offer special menus, with some pretty unique pizza offerings. It’s all for a good cause too, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.

When & Where: May 1-7 throughout Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Burnaby Village Museum Reopens (FREE)

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 4. With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.

When & Where: May 4 – Sept 1, Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 am – 4:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

The Royal Canadian International Circus – Surrey

The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to Surrey this May. They will also be going to Richmond later in the month. Organizers say it will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate audiences “beyond the extraordinary.” It’s a fun time for adults and children alike.

When & Where: May 2-12 at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 St, Surrey

Cost: $35

Jurassic Quest Vancouver

This is the closest it gets to being in Jurassic Park. This festival will bring life-size dinosaurs animated to be realer-than-ever.

This is Canada’s biggest dinosaur event. Enjoy hands-on activities and family fun with life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities. Explore a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a soft play area for young children, photo opportunities, and a video tour with our dinosaur trainers.

When & Where: May 2-5 at Pacific Coliseum,100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: $28.88

Cinco de Mayo celebrations at La Taqueria

For Cinco de Mayo, La Taqueria in Vancouver is expanding their festivities into an exciting three-day event as a way to give back to their wonderful community. They will offer specials on three popular margaritas: jalapeño, mango, and pineapple all for $9.

When & Where: May 3-5 at multiple locations

Cost: $9

Asian Heritage Month

Asian Heritage Month is celebrated every May in Vancouver, showcasing the rich cultural diversity and contributions of the city’s Asian communities. The month is filled with various events, exhibitions, performances, and workshops highlighting the traditions, art, and history of Asian cultures in the region. Events includes:

Special Events at the Chinese Canadian Museum

ExplorASIAN Festival has a series of events TBA

When & Where: May 1-31 throughout Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

East of the Sun Concert

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month in Vancouver with a captivating double-bill concert blending Korean, Chinese, and Western jazz on May 3rd and 4th.

“East of the Sun” will be more than a performance; it’s a cultural exploration and a celebration of musical diversity. It promises to be a night filled with stunning harmonies and unforgettable musical dialogues that blend the best of multiple worlds. Be sure to secure your tickets for this one-of-a-kind musical journey and immerse yourself in the fusion of Korean and Chinese music with Western jazz.

When & Where: May 3-4 at the Anvil Centre, 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: $29.50

Art Gallery Free Entry (FREE)

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: May 3 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

Hong Kong Fair (FREE)

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair: The Largest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada is back bigger than ever. This year’s event will feature both indoors and outdoor space, featuring treasures from Hong Konger artisans and small businesses, delicious street food and live performances.

When & Where: May 5 from 11am – 7 pm at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Stand Up Comedy: 1931 Gallery Bistro

Enjoy standup comedy in a beautiful heritage building, located at the core of Vancouver’s downtown district. Located inside the Vancouver Art Gallery, this Standup Comedy Show has an incredible lineup of pro comics.

When & Where: May 3 from 8:30 pm at the 1931 Gallery Bistro, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: $30

Flavor Camp: Canadian Whisky Tasting Class

If you are already a fan of whisky, or curious about how to taste whisky in a whole new way – this Flavor Camp tasting is for you!

In this class, you will have a multi-sensory experience where you learn from Flavor Camp Expert, writer, and consultant, Reece Sims about the complex profiles of 8 whiskies from across Canada, how they compare based on the different flavor camps that they fall into, and how you can apply this knowledge practically for future tastings.

Where & When: May 4 from 2:30 – 9 pm at Suite Genius, 225 W 8th Ave #300, Vancouver

Cost: $39. Use the promo code “604NOW” for 10% off your tickets!

Mothers Day’s Market @Pipe Shop

Join us for a heartwarming Mother’s Day event filled with creativity, local craftsmanship, and unforgettable moments. Our Crafters & Artists Local Shop is hosting a special occasion to help you find the perfect Mother’s Day gift for that special woman in your life.

When & Where: May 4 from 11am – 9pm at The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: by donation

West Coast Wedding Show

Join for a day filled with inspiration, ideas, and connections to help you plan your dream wedding on the West Coast. Meet with top vendors, enjoy fashion shows, and discover the latest trends in the wedding industry. Whether you’re looking for the perfect dress, venue, or decor, this event is the place to be. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your special day truly unforgettable.

When & Where: May 5 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown, 6083 McKay Ave, Burnaby

Cost: $20

Surfside Presented by Guildford Town Centre and The Palm Café (FREE)

Guildford Town Centre is featuring Surfside, a California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience created in collaboration with popular coffee and waffle cafe, The Palm Café.

Visitors can expect to find the Palm Café’s sweet treats and creative, summery drinks, including a special iced “Coconut Dream” beverage, crafted exclusively for Surfside to evoke the sensation of lounging on a beach with espresso and white chocolate and topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When & Where: May 1 – June 6 at from 10 am – 9 pm at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

Ending Soon

Walk through a field of Tulips

Spring has officially sprung, and tulip season is in full swing. Fields of beautiful colours make for a beautiful sight. Here are our top picks.

Chilliwack Botanica Tulip Festival: Opening this weekend, the highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack, promises a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors. When & Where: Opening April 12 – mid May at Botanical Tulip Festival, 41310 Yale Rd, Chilliwack BC Cost: starting at $10

Opening this weekend, the highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack, promises a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors. Harrison Tulip Festival: Since 2006, the Harrison Tulip Festival has been a unique experience in the Fraser Valley, inviting people to explore blooming fields on Seabird Island. After moving to Chilliwack in 2017 and operating as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival until 2023, it’s now settled back in Agassiz on a 109-acre farm. When & Where: April 8 – May 5 – from 10am – 6 pm at 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz Cost: $12

Since 2006, the Harrison Tulip Festival has been a unique experience in the Fraser Valley, inviting people to explore blooming fields on Seabird Island. After moving to Chilliwack in 2017 and operating as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival until 2023, it’s now settled back in Agassiz on a 109-acre farm. Abbotsford Tulip Festival: Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford is Canada’s largest tulip festival. When & Where: April 6 – May (exact dates are weather dependant) at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford Cost: $10-20

Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford is Canada’s largest tulip festival.

If you’re up for a road trip, you can also check out some of the tulip fields just south of the border.

Ongoing Things To Do

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is returning this April for their 2024 season.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

When & Where: April 26 – Early October, Richmond Night Market, 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8.50+

Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical

For its 32nd season Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) is excited to present the enchanting Broadway musical Mary Poppins at the Massey Theatre from

For three weeks, this delightful musical promises to transport theatergoers into a world of whimsy and wonder all while telling a heartwarming and enchanting story about the power of love, imagination, and the importance of cherishing the precious moments of childhood.

When & Where: April 25 – May 12 at the Massey Theater, 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: $27

Vancouver Opera presents Bizet’s CARMEN

Vancouver Opera is thrilled to close its successful 2023-2024 season with Georges Bizet’s most beloved opera, Carmen.

It has been nearly 10 years since our last production and the stage is set for passion, drama, world-class talent, and an unforgettable experience for opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Carmen is one of the most widely performed works in operatic history and Vancouver audiences will have five opportunities to see this production.

When & Where: Selected dates between April 27 – May 5 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Cost: Starting at $99

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry

Delight in the revival of an Arts Club favourite with the contemporary Canadian comedy Sexy Laundry, by acclaimed playwright Michele Riml. Sexy Laundry is playing at the Granville Island Stage. In Sexy Laundry, Alice (Lossen Chambers) and Henry (Cavan Cunningham) are coming to grips with their lacklustre sex life. Time, kids, and stress—not to mention gravity—have taken their toll.

When & Where: April 11 – May 12 from 7:30 on selected days at the Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St, Vancouver

Cost: $29

TouchScapes: 3D Art Exhibition for the Visually Impaired (FREE)

TouchScapes offers an immersive experience with seven 3D art pieces, including works by Magritte, Picasso, O’Keeffe, and Kandinsky, alongside pieces by Vancouver’s own Lily Bai.

This exhibition transcends traditional art presentations, allowing visitors to physically interact with the artworks, complemented by Braille descriptions to enhance accessibility. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide attendees through this innovative exploration of art. The exhibition will run from April 28th to June 1st on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where & When: May 4 – June 1 at the Gryphon Experience Gallery, 2762 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: FREE. Registration required

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, May 4 – Wonka

Saturday, May 11 – Peter Rabbit 2

Saturday, May 18 – Migration

Saturday, May 25 – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.