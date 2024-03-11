British Columbia’s #1 Hotel Is Offering April Discounts For Waterfront Rooms

Nestled along the stunning coastline of the Pacific Ocean, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel is inviting guests to indulge in a spring getaway like no other. Voted the #1 hotel in Canada and #19 in the world by Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice for 2021, this award-winning hotel offers a sanctuary of luxury and relaxation.
Spring Deal
From April 1st to April 30th, guests can take advantage of the April Stay Longer Save More promotion. Book two or more consecutive nights this March and enjoy up to 15% off select room types.
Use promo code APRIL to unlock these exclusive savings and make the most of your spring retreat.
British Columbia’s #1 Hotel
Wake up to breathtaking views of the marina, ocean, or lush courtyard, and unwind in style with luxurious amenities including custom pillow-top mattresses, spa-inspired bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Indulge in exclusive access to their Heated Seaside Mineral Pools and Sauna, providing the perfect opportunity to soak away your cares while taking in the stunning vistas of the Salish Sea. Complimentary secure, underground parking and Wi-Fi is also included with your booking.
Book your April getaway today and discover why guests return time and time again to experience the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of Vancouver Island’s premier luxury destination.
Oak Bay Beach Hotel
Address: 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria, BC V8S 2N2
