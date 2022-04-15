The Best Hotel in Canada Is A Dreamy Oasis 3 Hours From Vancouver

Cure a case of wanderlust with a stay at the best hotel in Canada, which just so happens to be nestled right here in BC. The Oak Bay Beach Hotel was voted the #1 hotel in the country and #19 in the world by Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice for 2021.

The recognition comes as no surprise to travellers who have stayed at the dreamy oasis, which has made a name for itself as a luxurious getaway where visitors can focus on both wellness and adventure.

Once guests check-in, they may not want to leave the hotel. And they don’t really have to. It has plenty of amenities and activities for a memorable stay.

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel Experience

Amenities For Relaxation

The biggest draw to the hotel has to be the series of heated outdoor mineral pools overlooking the Salish Sea.

Guests can spend the entire day there, soaking in the pools and enjoying the incredible Oak Bay region views.

Get a few cocktails and appetizers from the Boathouse Kitchen & Bar located right on-site and then unwind at one of the many poolside fire pits afterwards.

The one-stop-shop hotel is also home to the Boathouse Spa, where guests can continue to put their wellness at the forefront.

It’s Victoria’s only oceanfront spa and offers a range of services from massages and European facials to outdoor experiences in their Salish Sea Gazebo.

Guests will be sure to leave the space feeling totally rejuvenated.

Culinary Experiences

As far as food goes, there are lots of must-try options at the resort. FARO is anchored by its wood stone pizza oven and a menu that changes with the seasons.

It’s best known for its pizzas, but FARO also whips up fresh salads, small bites and innovative cocktails.

Sit in the main dining area featuring a sleek and modern design complete with exposed brick or opt for FARO Lane, which is a vibrant and stylish indoor pop-up patio.

For elevated pub grub, look no further than The Snug Pub, located just off the lobby. It’s open for dine-in, take-out and room service.

The Snug’s breakfast menu includes an Oak Bay eggs benny, lemon ricotta pancakes and avocado toast.

Lunch and dinner options include ahi poke, prawn salad, mussels, spaghetti carbonara, fish and chips, steak and fries, grilled BC salmon and a pan-roasted chicken breast with parmesan polenta.

Rooms With A View

Stay in one of their perfectly elegant ocean-view rooms that were designed with comfort at the top of mind.

Guests can choose between two Queen-size beds or one King-size bed. Rooms range from 375 to 760 square feet and feature either marina views to the north, spectacular ocean-view rooms to the east or courtyard and city views to the south and west.

The rooms feature spa-inspired bathrooms with heated tile floors and luxurious products, robes and slippers for guests to take advantage of during their stay.

Every room is also air-conditioned and is equipped with custom pillow-top mattresses, fireplaces, a galley kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The breathtaking suites will surely blow guests away, whether they’re staying in a guest room, boutique suite, one bedroom or penthouse.

You can check out their packages and BC residents rate here.

Nearby Attractions

Oak Bay’s bustling shopping district is just 10 minutes away from the hotel, so visitors can shop until they drop.

Those hoping to explore some of the nearby outdoor attractions can book a romantic sunset cruise via Oak Bay Tours.

A guide will take you to explore the waters and islands off Victoria and Oak Bay with a private tour.

And the best part is, it’s encouraged to bring a bottle of wine and a picnic along for the ride to enjoy while taking in the sights.

Order a beautiful spread from the White Heather Tea Room to take on the cruise. The charming Oak Bay eatery features a vast selection of teas and tiered trays filled with treats both savoury and sweet.

Plus, the presentation is absolutely gorgeous and makes for the perfect photo-op when set amongst the unbelievable scenery.

The resort hosts a variety of experiences for every interest, whether guests want to take part in unique culinary events or a sunrise yoga class in the gardens.

With this abundance of amenities located right on-site and several attractions just a stone’s throw away, Oak Bay Beach Hotel needs to be a part of everyone’s bucket list.

And those who have already been there, are likely still dreaming about their next visit to the destination, as it’s truly one-of-a-kind.

Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Address: 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria, BC V8S 2N2

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content brought to you by Ocean Bay Beach Hotel. To learn more, please visit them online.