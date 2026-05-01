Arts

Vancouver Postcard Club’s Postcard, Paper & Photograph Show & Sale

vancouver postcard club

Photo by: Vancouver Harbour c.1933 postcard from private collection

EVENT INFO

Location

Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

6688 Southoaks Crescent

Start Date

May 9

End Date

May 9

Tickets

$3.00

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This year, the Vancouver Postcard Club’s Postcard, Paper, & Photograph Show & Sale takes place in the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre lobby in Burnaby.

You can expect a number of dealers offering a wide array of curated goods. This includes postcards, ephemera, maps, postal history, documents, photographs and so much more on display and available for sale.

Wondering who the dealers are this year? Here’s a sneak peek at who will be there:

  • Phillip Francis
  • Vancouver Antiquarian
  • Tom Watkins
  • Vancouver Postcard Club
  • Rein Stamm
  • Lance Arnett
  • David Johnson
  • Ron Souch
  • Samir Budhdeo
  • The Wayfarer’s Bookshop
  • Craig Bowlsbey
  • Per Jensen

Your show ticket ($3.00 per person, under 16 free) will allow you entry to the Coins, Stamps & Collectables Show being held at Nikkei on the same day.  Tickets available only at the door.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Postcard Club’s Postcard, Paper & Photograph Show & Sale

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