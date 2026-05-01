This year, the Vancouver Postcard Club’s Postcard, Paper, & Photograph Show & Sale takes place in the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre lobby in Burnaby.

You can expect a number of dealers offering a wide array of curated goods. This includes postcards, ephemera, maps, postal history, documents, photographs and so much more on display and available for sale.

Wondering who the dealers are this year? Here’s a sneak peek at who will be there:

Phillip Francis

Vancouver Antiquarian

Tom Watkins

Vancouver Postcard Club

Rein Stamm

Lance Arnett

David Johnson

Ron Souch

Samir Budhdeo

The Wayfarer’s Bookshop

Craig Bowlsbey

Per Jensen

Your show ticket ($3.00 per person, under 16 free) will allow you entry to the Coins, Stamps & Collectables Show being held at Nikkei on the same day. Tickets available only at the door.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Postcard Club’s Postcard, Paper & Photograph Show & Sale