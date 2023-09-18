Fort Langley Cranberry Festival 2023
Nothing says fall quite like the red touch of cranberries – the 28th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns on October 7, 2023, to formally announce the arrival of fall.
Visitors can browse through the wares of 100+ vendors in the market, who will have many cranberry themed items to choose from, including baked goods, wines, and art.
Get ready for Thanksgiving in a fun and free way! The Cranberry Festival is held during Thanksgiving weekend and features all things cranberry.
Glover Road Location
Glover Road in Fort Langley will be transformed into a 3-block celebration of the beloved berry.
Note that if you’re looking to grab some fresh cranberries, plan to be early as they sell out quickly! A bonus to arriving early is a special pancake breakfast. Notable products from past festivals include cranberry tea, cranberry popcorn, cranberry jam, cranberry wreathes, and much more!
In addition to the market, curious minds can learn more about the tart but delicious berry by either visiting a cranberry field or attending a live cooking demonstration.
Those looking to take a break can take in some live music at the Fort Langley Community Hall.
Other Events
- The Fort Langley National Historic Site will also feature activities based around the cranberry theme. These include live blacksmithing, barrel-making demonstrations, and most notably, the cranberry stomp. Admission to the Historic Site is free.
- In addition to the other festivities, the weekly Fort Langley Farmers Market is also still running just a couple of blocks away, so stop in and grab something to go with your turkey and cranberries!
- For those who would like to experience the cranberry harvesting process yourselves, The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm offer tours from September 29 to October 9.
Event Details
- Where: The Fort Langley Cranberry Festival takes place on Glover Road in Fort Langley near the Fort Langley Community Hall. The Fort Langley Historic Site is located at 23433 Mavis Avenue.
- When: The event will start at 10 am and ends at 4 pm on October 7.
- Cost: Admission is free for all ages.