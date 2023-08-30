35 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this September

Get ready for a vibrant September with tons of must-attend fun things to do in Metro Vancouver.

The weather may be cooling down, but you can still savour the sunshine before the rain comes in the fall. From cool dining experiences like the Brick Burger pop-up to free street festivals celebrating the end of Summer, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Things To Do In Vancouver This September

Aritzia Warehouse Sale (Aug 31 – Sept 5)

Get your shopping shoes on and check out one of the most anticipated clothing sales around town. The annual Aritzia Warehouse Sale is back and spans across 6 days. The event has already drawn massive crowds, with lineups often stretching up to 1km around the convention centre. However, many feel that the sales are definitely worth it, and that the line actually goes b very quick.

So if you’re into the brand, this is definitely something you should check out.

When & Where: August 31st – September 5 from various times between 7am-9pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, Vancouver, BC

Cost: Free admission

Free Night at the Art Gallery (Sept 1)

The Vancouver Art Gallery launched a new program in May, where entry is free on the first Friday of every month.



The Vancouver Art Gallery launched a new program in May, where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: August 1 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Nikkei Matsuri & Zenyasai Beer Garden (Sept 1-3)

Nikkei Matsuri is a cultural celebration of an authentic Japanese festival.



Nikkei Matsuri is a cultural celebration of an authentic Japanese festival. Visitors can sample diverse culinary offerings of Japanese culture, blending traditional Japanese arts such as taiko drumming, Odori dancing, live mural painting, and martial arts with pop-culture highlights like J-pop singing groups and food trucks.

When & Where: Sept 1-3 from 11am – 7 pm at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost:$10

Le Burger Week 2023 (Sept 1-14)

Le Burger Week is back at participating restaurants across Metro Vancouver. So if you’re a burger lover be sure to keep your eye out on the list of restaurants this year and the amazing offers.

When & Where: Sept 1-14 at participating restaurants

Cost: Varies

Ed Sheeran Concert (Sept 1-2)

Ed Sheeran will be in town this September for his + – = ÷ x Tour (aka: The Mathematics Tour), along with along with special guests Khalid and Maisie Peters.

When & Where: Sept 1 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from 8-11:30pm and Sept 2 starting at 6 pm at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Varies

Taiwanfest (Sept 2-4)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAIWANfest Vancouver (@taiwanfest)



Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Taiwan as TAIWANFest makes its triumphant return to Downtown Vancouver this month. Prepare for a cultural extravaganza that includes live music performances, tantalizing cuisine, captivating art displays, and much more.

When & Where: Sept 2-4 at Various locations around Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Dutch Street Market (Sept 2-3)

The first Dutch Street Market by the Dutch Cultural Association of BC will be held on the first long weekend of September. The event will be taking place on the 600 block of Granville Street. There will be food stalls, live music, games, and more to enjoy as part of this Dutch cultural event.

When & Where: Sept 2-3 from 11am-7pm and Sept 4 from 11am-6pm at the 600 block of Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Victory Square Block Party (Sept 3)

The Victory Square Block Party returns with a free community concert on Sunday, September 3rd. This well-loved event, organized by CiTR 101.9 FM and Discorder Magazine has been happening for over 20 years, features all-day live music from Vancouver’s top independent artists.

Around 1,500 attendees are expected to attend. So grab your spot early on Victory Square Park’s grassy hill for a music-filled afternoon. The event will also be broadcasted live on CiTR.

When & Where: Sunday, Sept. 3 from 2 pm at Victory Square Park – 200 W Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

American Crown Circus (Sept 7 – Oct 30)



The American Crown Circus will be dazzling Metro Vancouver audiences with its thrilling acrobatic feats, mesmerizing illusions, and captivating performances under the big top.

Prepare to be amazed as skilled artists push the boundaries of possibility, delivering a memorable and enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy. They will be in BC for most of September and October, with stops in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

When & Where:

Guildford Town Centre,10355 152 Street, Surrey from Sept 14-18

Tsawwassen Mills, 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen from Sept 21-24

Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond from Oct 12-16

Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam from Oct 19-30

Cost: $25 for general admission, $10 for children under 10

Vancouver Vegan Festival (Sept 8)

The event will feature vegan food and drink stalls, a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties. They will also host animal rights groups presenting panels and Q&A sessions.

When & Where: Sept 8 from 11am – 9pm at Kitsilano Beach Park

Cost: Free admission

Car Free Days Vancouver(Sept 9, 16, 24)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Free Vancouver #CARFREEYVR (@carfreeyvr)



Since 2008, the Car Free Vancouver Society has been organizing Car Free Days along different main streets, fostering and promoting car-free culture. These events, which involve the closure of major roads, offer a glimpse into the pedestrian-friendly city spaces of the future.

There will be 3 events hosted in Vancouver this year, and guests can expect a full day of festivities, music, and food.

When & Where:

Commercial Drive on Sept 9 from 12-7pm from North Grandview Highway to 1st Avenue

Main Street on Sept 16 from 12-7pm from 10th Avenue to King Edward Avenue

Denman Street on Sept 24 from 12-7pm from Davie Street to Robson Street



Cost: Free Admission

In-N-Out Burger Pop-Up at the Langley Cruise-In (Sept 9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

In-N-Out Burger is returning to Langley for the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In this September. The Langley event showcases a vast array of cool cars in addition to delectable eats. Each year it delights guests of all ages.

While the In-N-Out menu is somewhat restricted, fans of the popular American franchise will still get to bite into their famous, mouthwatering burgers and fries.

When & Where: Sept 9 from 8am – 4 pm at 27173 Fraser Hwy, Aldergrove, Langley

Cost: Free Admission

Japan Market at the Art Gallery (Sept 9-10)

The Japan Market is making a vibrant return to Downtown Vancouver next month.This event showcases Vancouver’s largest market for locally made, imported, and Japanese-inspired products and food. With an impressive lineup of 70+ vendors, visitors can explore an extensive range of unique crafts, merchandise, and mouthwatering dishes from food trucks.

When & Where: Sept 9 from 10am – 6pm and Sept 10 from 10am – 5pm at Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom

Cost: $4-$9

Light up Chinatown (Sept 9-10)

Light Up Chinatown is returning this September with a massive celebration for the whole family. This festival will run for two days, featuring live performances, food trucks, themed areas, and for the first time, there will also be booze! Visitors will also have an opportunity to see the lion dance performance, adding a touch of cultural splendor to the festivities.

When & Where: Sept 9 from 11am – 9pm and Sept 10 from 11am – 6pm between East Pender and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Beyonce Concert (Sept 11)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyoncé fans in Vancouver are in for a treat as the pop icon is set to return to the city for a highly anticipated concert.

For those who have never seen Beyoncé perform live, this is an opportunity not to be missed as the artist has not been on tour since 2018.The world wide tour will only have 2 Canadian stops, one of which is Vancouver.

When & Where: Sept 11 from 7 pm at BC Place Stadium, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: From $200+

SFU Streetfest (Sept 15-16)

Burnaby Mountain’s annual community street festival is returning for their 5th year. Hosted by Simon Fraser University and the Univercity Community Association, guest can expect a fun day of entertainment, food, music and more.

When & Where: Sept 15 from 11am-7pm & Sept 16 from 10am – 3pm at 8888 University Drive, Burnaby

Cost: Free Admission

Feast of Ales – Maple Ridge Food Truck Festival (Sept 15-17)

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Block Party in Maple Ridge this September, and it promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike, and the best part yet it’s FREE to attend.

When & Where: Sept 15 from 4-9pm, Sept 16 from 12-8pm, Sept 17 from 12-6pm at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23448 105 Ave, Maple Ridge

Cost: 19+ event. Tickets are $40 and includes: Entry, 1 snack & 1 drink

New Westminster’s RiverFest (Sept 20-24)

Presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, RiverFest is a no-cost family festival happening from September 20th to 24th. To mark the 21st year of RiverFest and celebrate World Rivers Day and BC Rivers Day, the Discovery Centre has arranged an engaging weekend of community, performances, and guided walks.

The event kicks off on Friday at the Paddlewheeler Pub at 7 pm for tRIVERia Night. Followed by festivities and live performances at the New West Boardwalk on Saturday from 10am – 4pm. And on Sunday, there will be various events taking place at various locations throughout Metro Vancouver.

When & Where: Sept 20-24 at various locations

Cost: Free admission

Vancouver’s Big Pirate Run in Richmond (Sept 24)

The 2nd annual Big Pirate Run is going to take place at Garry Point Park this September. This fun Pirate themed event offers 5km/10km/15km and 21.1km options, and is suitable for all ages. The race will also feature door prize giveaways and more.

When & Where: Sept 23 from noon – 4pm at Garry Point Park, Richmond

Cost: From $18-$42

Oktoberfest – Harvest Haus (Sept 29-30)

Harvest Haus is set to return this September, with barrels ready to roll.



Harvest Haus is set to return this September, with barrels ready to roll. Attendees can look forward to the finest offerings from both global and local brewers, vintners, chefs, and entertainers, as they present a variety of fresh seasonal flavors alongside beloved Oktoberfest classics.

When & Where: Sept 29-30 at the PNE Forum

Cost: $40

Brick Burger (Sept 30 – Oct 1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

If you love unique and immersive dining experiences, you’ll want to save the date for Brick Burger.

The limited-time-only experience will pop-up in Vancouver from September 30th – October 1st. Guests are invited to indulge in the ultimate burger adventure at our immersive and whimsical pop-up location on East Georgia Street.

When & Where: Sept 30-Oct1 at Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $47

Vancouver Film Festival (Sept 28-Oct 8)

VIFF 2023 promises a captivating cinematic journey with its curated selection of groundbreaking films from around the world. Immerse yourself in the art of storytelling at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival.

When & Where: Various times and locations

Cost: Varies

Events Ending in September

Big Bounce Ends (Sept 3)

Big Bounce Canada is the largest inflatable castle in the world.

Big Bounce Canada is the largest inflatable castle in the world. Visitors of all ages will get the chance to explore The Giant, stretching 300 meters long, dive into Air Space filled with spaceships and aliens, and have a blast in Sport Slam with nets, goals, hoops, and balls of all sizes.

With three hours of unlimited access, this action-packed day guarantees a thrill for everyone.

When & Where: August 12 – September 3 at Cloverdale Rodeo, 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59

PNE Closes for the Season (Sept 4)

Vancouver's favourite summertime tradition is going to end on September 4th for the season.

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is going to end on September 4th for the season. This is your last chance to check out their impressive line-up of attractions both new and old.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone. You can check out their full entertainment lineup here or their concert lineup here.

When & Where: Aug 19- Sept 4: Weds/Thurs/Sun from 11am – 5pm and Fri-Sat from 11am – 11pm at PNE/Playland, Vancouver

Cost: General Admission is $33

Waterparks Closes (Sept 4)

The closing of waterparks are usually a good indicator that the warm summer season is over. So if you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, be sure to make your way out to one of the amazing waterparks in the area and enjoy another day of fun sliding down a waterslide.

When & Where: multiple locations

Cost: varies

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market Ends (Sept 15)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)



After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market returned this summer, but all good things must come to an end. So if you haven’t yet, be sure to check it out. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Entry: Free admission

Bard on the Beach ends (Sept 24)

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is coming to an end on September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Ranges from $30 – $90.

Other Activities to Look out for

Corn Mazes

Prepare to be amazed! End of summer is the perfect time to check out a corn maze. The crisp autumn air and the changing colours of fall adds an extra layer of excitement to the adventure. So why not immerse yourself in a picturesque backdrop as you navigate through the twists and turns of the maze. Plus, the moderate temperatures make it a comfortable and enjoyable outdoor activity for families and friends to experience together.

For the latest updates on these exciting happenings, be sure to keep an eye on our website and social media channels

Fall Hikes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)



This summer has been a hot one, so you may not have been able to enjoy a nice hike as much as you wanted to. No worries though, September in Vancouver is the perfect time to go explore the great outdoors.

So why not check out some amazing hikes before summer ends? You can explore an abandoned train wreck, or check out a beautiful waterfall. There are even hikes you can will enjoy even if you usually don’t get much exercise.

Farmer & Flea Markets

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Metro Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts. Most markets closes in October for the year, so be sure to check them out when you have a chance.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Various days of the week throughout Metro Vancouver.

Entry: Cost varies, although most are free

Halloween Events

While Halloween may not be in full swing, September offers a jump-start to the spookiness with a range of entertaining events.

While Halloween may not be in full swing, September offers a jump-start to the spookiness with a range of entertaining events. Whether you’re eager to begin the eerie festivities or discover recurring attractions that demand multiple visits, this early autumn period has something for everyone. For the latest updates on these exciting happenings, be sure to keep an eye on our website and social media channels.

Vancouver Canucks Season

One of our favourite things about Fall is the start of another Canucks season. They will be having their home exhibition game on September 30, against the Edmonton Oiler. Be sure to grab your tickets early!

Vancouver Giants Season

Get ready for an action-packed September in Vancouver as the Giants’ highly anticipated season kicks off. Hockey enthusiasts can gear up to support their favorite team and witness thrilling matchups as the Vancouver Giants take to the ice once again. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the excitement as the new season unfolds!