The PNE Dropped Their Summer Concert Lineup and Here’s Who’s Performing

The PNE will be returning in full swing with an impressive summer concert lineup from August 19 to September 4.
This year’s performers range from the TLC to Boyz II Men & Billy Idol.
Check out the full list below and be sure to grab tickets the days your favourite artists will be playing.
PNE Summer Concert Lineup 2023
TLC
Date: August 19
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Boyz II Men
Date: August 20
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Tenille Townes
Date: August 22
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Boney M ft. Maizie Williams
Date: August 23
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Yung Gravy & bbno$
Date: August 24
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Billy Talent
Date: August 25
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
AQUA
Date: August 26
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Billy Idol
Date: August 27
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Pink Martini ft. China Forbes
Date: August 29
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Doug and the Slugs with the VSO
Date: August 30
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Date: August 31
Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm
Jason Derulo
Date: September 1
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Stars of Drag
Date: September 2
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
Walk off the Earth
Date: September 3
Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm
Blue Rodeo: 30 Years In July
Date: September 4
Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm
All tickets need to be reserved in advance for all shows. Tickets go on sale May 26th at 10:00 am. Prices start at $20, and fair admission is separate. Learn more here.
PNE 2023 Dates
Duration of Fair: August 19 to September 4
Hours of operation: 11 AM – 11 PM