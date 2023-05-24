604 Now
News

The PNE Dropped Their Summer Concert Lineup and Here’s Who’s Performing

By

Photo: Pacific National Exhibition (PNE)

The PNE will be returning in full swing with an impressive summer concert lineup from August 19 to September 4.

This year’s performers range from the TLC to Boyz II Men & Billy Idol.

Check out the full list below and be sure to grab tickets the days your favourite artists will be playing.

PNE Summer Concert Lineup 2023

pne concerts
Photo: @jennchanphotography / Flickr

TLC

Date: August 19

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Boyz II Men

Date: August 20

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Tenille Townes

Date: August 22

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Boney M ft. Maizie Williams

Date: August 23

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Yung Gravy & bbno$

Date: August 24

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Billy Talent

Date: August 25

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

AQUA

Date: August 26

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Billy Idol

Date: August 27

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Pink Martini ft. China Forbes

Date: August 29

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Doug and the Slugs with the VSO

Date: August 30

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Date: August 31

Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm

Jason Derulo

Date: September 1

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Stars of Drag

Date: September 2

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Walk off the Earth

Date: September 3

Time: 8:30pm – 10:15pm

Blue Rodeo: 30 Years In July

Date: September 4

Time: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

 

All tickets need to be reserved in advance for all shows. Tickets go on sale May 26th at 10:00 am. Prices start at $20, and fair admission is separate. Learn more here.

PNE 2023 Dates

Duration of Fair: August 19 to September 4

Hours of operation: 11 AM – 11 PM

