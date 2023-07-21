604 Now
Hikes

Hike To One Of BC’s Most Awe-Inspiring Lakes Before Summer Ends

By

Add to Bucket List
Lake McArthur

Photo: @sheens.k/Instagram

Summer comes and goes in the blink of an eye but the best way to soak up the last few weeks of the season is to hit the trails. This BC hike takes you to the pristine deep-blue waters of Lake McArthur.

Discover this gem in the Lake O’Hara region of Yoho National Park. The 8-KM hike will take you 3 to 5 hours to complete, with an elevation gain of 310-meters.

RELATED: Johnson Lake Is The Clearest Body Of Water In British Columbia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karly Jacobsen (@karlyjacobsen)


The trek will take you through a serene meadow, lush trails and eventually lead to the breathtaking Lake McArthur. Its vibrant blue colour offers the kind of jaw-dropping beauty only BC can offer.

With the towering mountains surrounding the lake, it’s some of the most beautiful scenery you will come across.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shmoo Louter Pickford (@shmoolouter)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saori.Hattori (@sao.hatt)


While it’s a bit of a trek from Vancouver, at a nearly 9-hour drive away—the views are totally worth it. Summer is the best time to take in this lake, although you can hike around the area through till October.

Lake McArthur

Location: Yoho National Park, Kootenay Region

You Might Also Like

Green Lake

This Lake Has Vivid Aquamarine Waters & Is Only A 2 Hour Drive From Vancouver
lakes-in-bc

5 Beautiful Lakes In BC With Bright Blue Sparkling Waters

Share

Log in or create an account to save content

Become a local insider