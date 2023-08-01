In-N-Out Burger Pop-Up at the Langley Cruise-In
In-N-Out Burger is returning to Langley for the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In this September.
The Langley event showcases a vast array of cool cars in addition to delectable eats. Each year it delights guests of all ages.
While the In-N-Out menu is somewhat restricted, fans of the popular American franchise will still get to bite into their famous, mouthwatering burgers and fries.
The annual event is held on Saturday September 9th on Fraser Highway on 264th to 272 street. The event runs from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.
Admission to enter is free, however, donations to local charities are encouraged.
In-N-Out Langley Pop-Up
In previous years, the In-N-Out Burger’s pop-up has joined for the event, and organizers are expecting them to return this year as well.
You must have a ticket to get a burger. Tickets go on sale starting at 8:00 am. Note that there is a limited number available. Each person can only get 4-tickets, and they typically sell out around 11:00 am.
The Cruise In has free public parking at the Betty Gilbert Elementary nearby, and there will be pay public parking available as well on site.
In addition to cool cars and great food, you can also expect live music and local vendors.
