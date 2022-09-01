Langley Has A Secret Botanical Garden And It’s Free To Visit

A dreamy garden oasis awaits just an hour outside of Vancouver. Sendall Gardens is a hidden gem that will make you feel like you’ve been transported into a secret garden.

This small and tranquil botanical garden nestled in Langley features 3.67 acres of unique plants, shrubs and trees, as well as a walking trail, duck ponds and a gazebo that can be rented out for events.

It’s easy to see why this park is such a popular venue to take wedding and family photos.

The tropical greenhouse offers a wide variety of colourful exotic plants and is open to the public from April 1 to October 1.

And the best part is, it’s free to visit.

Sendall Gardens

Address: 201A Street & 50 Avenue

