Langley Is Hosting A Dive-In Theatre Where You Can Watch Movies In The Water
Add a splash to your movie night in Langley this summer. The Township of Langley is offering an epic Dive-In Theatre as part of its Summer Nights at Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience.
Starting in July, there’s a movie night (in the water) every Thursday.
Dive-In Theatre
The all-ages event allows guests to enjoy a family-friendly flick on the big screen while floating in Breaker Bay. So grab your friends (and a floatie).
The movie lineup:
- July 20, 7:00-9:00pm – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- August 3, 7:00-9:00pm – Puss in Boots
- August 24, 7:00-9:00pm – Minions: the Rise of Gru
- September 7, 6:00-8:00pm – TBA
It costs just $7.20 per person, including tax.
It is important to note that advance online registration is required for the event, and no drop-ins are allowed. Registration opens for everyone seven days in advance of each event.
During the event only individual-use pool floats are allowed. Party islands and large floaties that could obstruct the views of other guests are not permitted.