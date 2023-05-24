The PNE Will Return This Summer & Just Dropped Its Full Entertainment Line Up

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is set to return, with an impressive line up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone.

So you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the festivities taking place from August 19 to September 4.

Here’s the full entertainment line up you can expect in addition to rides and delicious eats:

PNE Entertainment 2023 – Brand New Shows

Summer Night Concerts

The GMC Stage will fill the PNE Amphitheatre with sweet sounds during its Summer Night Concert series every evening of the fair.

Plenty of amazing artists will be performing during this time, including the likes of the TLC, Boyz II Men, Billy Idol, AQUA, Jason Derulo, and more.

Reserved tickets are required for all shows and a limited number of $20 tickets are available for each show.

Beyond Monet

Prepare to be captivated by the exhilarating transformation of over 400 artworks by Claude Monet in the extraordinary exhibition, Beyond Monet.

This one-of-a-kind, immersive multimedia experience breathes new life into Monet’s masterpieces, delighting visitors of all ages. Step into a world where light and color envelop you, drawing your gaze to the intricate details of Monet’s stunning floral compositions and majestic landscapes, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle that showcases the brilliance of his artistic genius.

The exhibit is open all day at the Market in the Forum Building.

Knights of Valour

Witness the gallant knights donned in gleaming armor as they charge into epic battles—truly an experience that harkens back to the captivating era of the Middle Ages!

Brace yourself for full-contact, unscripted live jousting, showcasing unparalleled horsemanship, indomitable courage, and timeless chivalry like no other.

Check them out at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. daily at the Pacific Coliseum.

*The SuperDogs: Barkade

Experience the exhilaration of the SuperDogs’ live-action performance, where they pay tribute to the most remarkable video games ever created.

This fast-paced, interactive, heartwarming, and uproarious show takes you on a journey through iconic games, infused with the SuperDogs’ unique charm.

Shows will be on at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily at the Pacific Coliseum.

The Flying Fools High Dive Show

This event is fun for all ages. Watch as these world class divers make you laugh and gasp as they dive from incredible heights.

You’ll likely be holding your breath as you watch the acrobats plunge from 80 feet in the air.

Catch the show at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily at Playland Point.

Just for Laughs

Just For Laughs VANCOUVER will be presenting an uproarious comedy extravaganza at the PNE Fair this year. Get ready to burst with joy as this hilarious addition brings together a lineup of the most captivating stand-up comedians in the industry.

Stay tuned for the release of full programming details and ticket information in June, and get ready to indulge in an unforgettable comedy experience.

PNE Entertainment 2023 – Returning Favourites

BCAA ToonCity

Enjoy entertainment specially created for younger ones at ToonCity. This year’s offering includes musical stage show A Safari Adventure and Blue’s Dance Party, a multimedia dance party.

When the sun goes down, ToonCity becomes an outdoor cinema, showing some favourite family flicks.

Revel District

Indulge in the PNE’s party zone. Grab a bite or your favourite beverage and sit back for some live music and entertainment.

There will be a nightly drag tribute and a variety of performers on select dates.

Festival Park Stage

For more live entertainment, look no further than this cultural mosaic of dynamic dancers and exhilarating musical performers.

Sing along with the Dueling Pianos and then cap off the day with Electric Fire, a nightly musical finale with pyro and live performers.

Roaming Performers

Watch for music, comedy and street celebrations throughout the fairgrounds, including the Checkerboard Guy, PNE Pep Band, Los Dorados Mariachi, and Chinese Lion Dance.

Agriculture

The PNE also features a farm within the city, right inside the historic livestock barns. It allows guests to experience a vast array of farm animals, interactive educational exhibits as well as access to connecting with authentic and informative agriculture producers from a range of agriculture sectors.

Farm Country

For a break from the hustle and bustle of the midway, visitors can stop by Farm Country and relax into a showcase of BC Agriculture. It includes baby animals, educational displays, children’s exhibits along with a variety of shows and demonstrations that make it an experience you can’t miss.

Marketplace

The Marketplace at the Forum building has been a beloved tradition at the PNE for years. Visitors can spend hours browsing and exploring more than 150 exhibit booths carrying everything from soaps, bed sheets & pillows, massage cushions & chairs, cosmetics, skin care, fashion, special appliances and cleaning supplies to exciting new products such as a turbo brush power cleaner, karaoke mic, garage door organizer and patio umbrellas.

PNE Admission and Hours

Duration of Fair: August 19 to September 4, 2023 (closed Mondays except Labour Day)

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for kids 13-18 and seniors, $5 for kids 4-12, free entrance for 3 & under (must reserve free tickets), tickets must be purchased for a specific day in advance.

Day of purchases are $20 for adult, $14 for kids and seniors, $7 for kids aged 4-12, and $7 for kids 4-12.