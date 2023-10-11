Museum of Surrey Boo-seum Halloween Event
A call out to brave families and young explorers – you are invited to the Museum of Surrey for BOO-Seum: a spooktacular adventure that’s both fun and free.
Put on your creative costumes and join an afternoon of thrills, chills and giggles for all ages.
BOO-Seum
On Saturday, October 28 from 1pm to 4pm, The Museum of Surrey will host a variety of colorful Halloween themed activities.
Guests can enjoy an enthralling magic show from Merlin the Magician and his pet dragon Smog. Followed by performance troupe The Re-enactors, who will act out spooky (and historical) stories. The Re-enactors portray real historical figures from Surrey’s past, making for a delightfully informative experience.
There will also be a variety of activities at the event for families to enjoy. This includes Halloween crafts, a scavenger hunt, Boo Bingo, and a costume parade.
Museum of Surrey
The City of Surrey owns and operates the Museum of Surrey. The museum’s mission is to inspire the imaginations of young people and connect Surrey’s diverse citizens and communities.
The museum aims to enrich community life by commemorating Surrey’s past, present, and future through creative, dynamic, and enjoyable learning experiences, storytelling, and shared experiences.
Apart from BOO-seum, the Museum of Surrey also offers a range of Fall programs and events. The fall lineup includes the Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA exhibits, Sensory Trick or Treat, and Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival Kickoff.
