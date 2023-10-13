Halloween Fireworks in Richmond
Fun and fa-boo-louse Halloween-inspired events and activities are on now through October 31 in Richmond.
Ending with a bang, with a spectacular Halloween Fireworks Festival in Minoru Park on Halloween night.
On Halloween night, bring friends and family to the Free Halloween Fireworks Festival at Minoru Park from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.
There will be stage performances, trick-or-treating, and other family-friendly activities taking place throughout. Ending with a 15-minute fireworks finale starting at 8:30 p.m.
Other Halloween Events in Richmond
Leading up to October 31, locals are invited to spend time with ghouls, goblins, friends and family at events across the city including:
All Ages Events:
- Cambie’s Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt – Drop-In from October 28-31 at the Cambie Community Centre (FREE)
- South Arm Spooky Skele-bration on October 31 at the Suuth Arm Community Centre (FREE)
- Halloween Hangout on Oct 28 at the Hamilton Community Centre (FREE)
- Spooktacular Halloween Family Skate on October 27 at the Minoru Arenas
- Pumpkin Sale on Oct 21 at the Richmond Nature Park
Kid Events
- Pumpkin Carving and Painting on October 27 at the Steveston Community Centre (3-10 yrs)
- Monster Mash Dance Party on October 28 at the Cambie Community Centre (2 sessions, 3-5 and 6+ yrs)
- Halloween Eeky Shrieky on October 28 at the Cambie Community Centre (3-5 yrs)
- Halloween Magical Potions and Slime Making on October 31 at the West Richmond Community Centre (2 sessions for 3-5 yrs & 6-12yrs)
- Zumba® – Halloween – Family on October 28 at the South Arm Community Centre (6yrs+) (FREE)
- Origami – Halloween Theme on October 29 at the Steveston Community Centre (8-11 yrs)
- Trick or Treat at City Centre on October 31 at the City Centre Community Centre (3-8yrs) (FREE)
- Youth Halloween Hangout on October 31 at the South Arm Community Centre (13-18yrs) (FREE)
Adult Events & Seniors
- Halloween Pumpkin Painting on October 28 at the South Arm Community Centre (18yrs+)
- Halloween Zumba® Party on October 29 at the Minoru Centre for Active Living (13yrs+) (FREE)
- Carve a Pumpkin with a Youth on October 20 at the Thompson Community Centre (55yrs+) (FREE)
- Aldor Acres Pumpkin Patch Grandparent and Grandchild Trip on October 27 at the Thompson Community Centre (55yrs+)
You can see the full event details here.