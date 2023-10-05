604 Now
,

Canyon Frights

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Looking for Halloween activities in Vancouver that the whole family can enjoy?

Then look no further! Take a thrilling journey through Capilano Suspension Bridge Park’s Canyon Frights—if you dare!

The spirits of the past come to life as they enjoy a Halloween gathering reminiscent of a Victorian ‘Fall Fair’. The Park, illuminated for the occasion, sets the perfect atmosphere as the festivities take an unexpected twist revealing a turn of ghostly events in the rainforest.

Grab your best (family-friendly) costumes for piles of pumpkins and spooky surprises. Kids of all ages can get in on Halloween-themed games with petrifying prizes.

And if that wasn’t enough of a hoot, the owls of Raptors Ridge will be here from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.

Canyon Frights is included in the price of admission. The event will be taking place from October 13-31. Tickets are available online here. Please see website for rate information

Back To Calendar

Location

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

3735 Capilano Road
Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    October 13

  • End Date

    October 31

  • Tickets

    varies

More Info