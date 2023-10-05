Canyon Frights
Looking for Halloween activities in Vancouver that the whole family can enjoy?
Then look no further! Take a thrilling journey through Capilano Suspension Bridge Park’s Canyon Frights—if you dare!
The spirits of the past come to life as they enjoy a Halloween gathering reminiscent of a Victorian ‘Fall Fair’. The Park, illuminated for the occasion, sets the perfect atmosphere as the festivities take an unexpected twist revealing a turn of ghostly events in the rainforest.
Grab your best (family-friendly) costumes for piles of pumpkins and spooky surprises. Kids of all ages can get in on Halloween-themed games with petrifying prizes.
And if that wasn’t enough of a hoot, the owls of Raptors Ridge will be here from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.
Canyon Frights is included in the price of admission. The event will be taking place from October 13-31. Tickets are available online here. Please see website for rate information