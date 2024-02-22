From cultural events to outdoor adventures, Metro Vancouver has so many fun and free things to do this February.

While most of us spent January recovering from the holidays, February is the time to get back out and enjoy our beautiful city. With major events like the Lunar New Year Festival, Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, Family Day long weekend, and more, this month promises excitement!

So, get ready to discover, indulge, and embrace the charm of Metro Vancouver with these fun and budget-friendly activities.

Things To Do In Vancouver This February

Black History Month (February 1 – 29)

BC has a rich Black history dating back to our colonial origins. This month, there will be a number of events and celebrations recognizing their contribution to our community. Some of the events includes:

Feb 2-29 – Black History Month at VIFF Centre

Feb 3 – 25 (Saturdays) – Black History Month at Pacific Arts Market

Feb 3 – Songs of Freedom at Christ Church Cathedral

Feb 3 – Visible Drag Brunch at Good Co. Granville

Feb 10 – Vancouver Public Library’s Black History Month Celebration in the Alice McKay Room, Lower Level, VPL Central Library (FREE) In addition to this event, there are multiple free events and workshops throughout the month.

Feb 15-16 – MOA Unmasked: Afrofuturism and the Black Speculative Arts Movement at the Museum of Anthropology

Feb 21 – Film Screening with Black Arts Centre (BLAC) at the Surrey Art Gallery (FREE)

Feb 24 – Underground Comedy Railroad Tour at the MOTN

Feb 24 – Black History Month Celebration in Coquitlam at the Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House (FREE)

La Poutine Festival Vancouver (Feb 1-7)

Embrace being Canadian by indulging in one of our nation’s favourites—the hot and salty poutine.

Heading into its twelfth consecutive year, the week-long event will allow poutine-enthusiasts to discover new restaurants, creations, and flavours of one-of-a-kind poutines and support local restaurant communities across the city. Check out the lineup here.

When & Where: February 1-7 at various locations around Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

The Coors Light Chill Train (Feb 1-2) Free

A subzero spectacle has arrived in Vancouver! Coors Light’s iconic Chill Train is officially back to bring chill across North America. After a 12-year hiatus, it’s heading to this year’s Big Game as the star of Coors Light’s first-ever bespoke Big Game ad in Canada and it has left a frozen wake in its path, dropping a trail of precious cargo filled with epic prizes for Vancouverites.

When & Where: February 1-2 at Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Art Gallery Free Entry (Feb 2) Free

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: February 2 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

StrideFest 2024 (Feb 2-10) Free

Festival host The Long Table Society and Burnaby’s dynamic creative community invite you to reconnect with the arts and with each other during StrideFest.

Discover engaging art installations, inspiring poetry displays and more. With accessible, free, family friendly programming and exhibits StrideFest is a colourful reminder that creativity is happening all around our city all year long.

When & Where: February 2-10 at various times and locations in Burnaby

Cost: Free

Love Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge (Feb 2-25)

Take your date night to the next level by bringing your significant other to Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and park will all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences and activities that will dazzle and amaze romantics of all ages.

When & Where: February 2-25 at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Winter Pride Festival (Feb 2- 24)

Winter Pride Festival in Vancouver is back, offering a bigger and more diverse experience. This year’s diverse programming includes entertainment for all ages, daytime events, and interactive activities like ice skate days, workshops, and drag bingo.

Winter Pride 2024 highlights include the Lunar New Year Party on Feb 3, The Winter Pride Comedy Extravaganza on Feb 11, and the Unicorn Disco on Feb 17.

When & Where: Feb 2-24 at various locations throughout Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Ripple Illusion album release party (Feb 3)

Vancouver’s funky rock & roll 5 piece Ripple Illusion is releasing their album Creature to the world, and will be throwing a bash at the Wise Hall to celebrate!

To add to the occasion, the incredibly talented Montreal Quebec singer-songwriter Caroline Allatt will be rocking your socks off as the opening act with her 3 piece band.

When & Where: Feb 3 from 8-11pm at The Wise Hall & Lounge, 1822 Adanac St, Vancouver

Cost: $20-25

Abel Collective, Hotel Empress and Humanoid No More (Feb 3)

Gabba Productions Presents Abel Collective with guests Hotel Empress and Humanoid No More for an amazing show at Red Gate.

Abel Collective is inspired by 60’s harmonies and beats that explode into killer guitar riffs and segues. They’re known for their stunning visual presence, dramatic presentation and no-holds-barred energy.

When & Where: Feb 3 from 8-11:30pm at Red Gate, 1965 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15

The Wellness Show returns to Vancouver (Feb 3-4)

The Wellness Show returns to Vancouver celebrating its 31st anniversary as the West Coast’s largest showcase dedicated to nutrition, fitness, physical and emotional wellbeing.

For 2024, The Wellness Show includes more than 200+ exhibitors, 100+ speakers on a variety of wellness topics and a cooking stage, all with the goal of helping Vancouverites live their healthiest, best lives.

When & Where: Feb 3-4 from 10am – 5pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $12

The Everything To Do With Sex Show (Feb 3-5)

The Taboo Production’s The Everything To Do With Sex Show provides an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, encouraging romance, personal betterment and all things Taboo. There will be shows, informative seminars, and tons of fun vendors.

When & Where: Feb 3-5 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $30+

Dine Out Vancouver (Ending Feb 4)

Dine Out Vancouver will return for 2024 and just revealed its highly anticipated lineup featuring 390 restaurants. The event gives locals the opportunity to experience meals at hundreds of restaurants across Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

When & Where: January 17 – February 4 at participating spots all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

All Dressed In White Bridal Show (Feb 4)

The All Dressed in White Bridal Show offers engaged couples a refreshing alternative to the traditional bridal fair, showcasing a handpicked collection of sought after vendors in the wedding industry. Save 50% off for a limited time with the promo code: SAVE %).

When & Where: February 4 from 11am – 3:30pm at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104th Avenue, Surrey

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024 (Ending Feb 4)

The PuSh International Performing Arts Festival returns for its 20th edition in Vancouver this winter, featuring a diverse lineup of performances catering to every kind of live arts aficionado.

Audiences can delve into themes such as migration, displacement, labor, injustice, and artificial intelligence, adding an extra layer of depth and thought-provoking content to the performances.

When & Where: January 18 – February 4 at various venues

Cost: Varies

Setsubun Festival (Feb 5) Free

Powell Street Festival Society is hosting a brand new Setsubun festival this year. The free event will feature a live performances, a ceremonial Taiko drumming and a sacre fire, along with a community meal and more. Attendees can also enjoy a Paueru Mashup lesson and community dance led by Vancouver-based Company 605.

When & Where: February 5 from 11:30am -2: 30pm at Oppenheimer Park, 488 Powell St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Filipino Film Screening & Discussion – Kalinga (Feb 10) FREE

A FREE screening of the short documentary Kalinga (Care). Witness the sacrifices as caregivers struggle to reunite with their children and families and map out the emotional landscapes of migrant labour. Stay after the film for refreshments and a discussion of the themes explored with the filmmaker, Kent Donguines, and participant, Maria Facundo-Lilly; moderated by Archierose Natividad.

When & Where: February 10 from 6-7:30 pm at Trinity Grace United Church

Cost: Free

Ladies Night Sip and Shop – Valentines Edition (Feb 10)

Sip on a Mimosa or glass of wine while you stroll 65+ vendors. Featuring handmade items such as candles, jewelry, soap, home decor and check out Tupperware, Epicure, Monat and more. This popular event with lots of fun to be had and usually sells out, so don’t delay getting your tickets.

When & Where: February 10 from 6-9:30 pm at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607-17905 62 Ave, Surrey

Cost: $21

Vancouver Luxury Designer Sale (Feb 7-11)

NowThis Magazine is finally coming to Vancouver with showstopping brands. We will be featuring some of the most coveted and reputable names in the fashion industry including MICHAEL KORS, VALENTINO, GUCCI, MOSCHINO and more at UP TO 85% OFF.

When & Where: February 7th from 10 am – 8 pm at the Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport, 7311 Westminster Highway, Richmond

OVO Warehouse Sale (Feb 7-11)

Drake’s fashion brand October’s Very Own (aka OVO) is hosting a massive warehouse sale in Vancouver. this week 🛍️💸

The 5 day sale will have tons of outerwear, shoes, and tons of other clothing and accessories up to 70% off!

When & Where: February 7 – 11, Weds-Sat: 9am – 9pm & Sun: 9am – 6pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre, East Building – Hall A

Cost: Entry is free

The Lantern City (Feb 9-28) Free

Lantern City returns to light up the new year with arts and culture! Featuring artworks from Indigenous artists, South Asian artists, and more, these lanterns are highlighting the beautiful communities of Vancouver.

Find them at the Jack Poole Plaza, Ocean Artworks (Granville Island), and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North of the Vancouver Art Gallery). Enjoy the winter landscape with these story-filled lanterns and create a unique new year memory.

When & Where: February 9-28 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Ocean Artworks (Granville Island) and Jack Poole Plaza

Cost: Free

Sin City Illusions Presents: Paul Romhany – Enchantments Unveiled (Feb 10)

Originally from New Zealand Paul Romhany is an award winning magician who has brought laughter and amazement to people in over 125 countries.

Enchantments Unveiled invites you to witness an extraordinary magic show that defies the boundaries of imagination. This show is like no other in the world.

When & Where: February 10 from 7-9pm at The Cultch Historic Theatre, 1895 Venables St, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50

Vancouver Opera presents Donizetti’s Don Pasquale (Feb 10)

Don Pasquale has THREE performances at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver this February. Performing a dazzling production of Gaetano Donizetti’s classic comic opera, Don Pasquale. With an all-star cast and music calibrated for virtuosity, Donizetti’s giddy masterpiece of inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, young love, and madcap machinations bursts with vivid colour and endlessly engaging melodies.

When & Where: February 10, 15, and 18th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza, Cambie St & Georgia St W, Vancouver

Cost: $50

Lunar New Year Celebrations (Feb 10-11) Some Free

Lunar New Year markets the beginning of a new year based on the lunar calendar. This year the date falls on Saturday, February 10th and marks the year of the Dragon. To mark the occasion, there are tons of fun and free activities to do in and around Metro Vancouver to check out. Here are some notable events:

Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration + Parade (Feb 11) FREE

Vancouver’s 50th Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is set to captivate the city this Spring! Anticipated to draw a crowd of 100,000 spectators, the highlight of the event is a grand 1.3 km parade. It will feature an impressive array of cultural groups, dance troupes, and lion dance teams.

This year’s celebration promises to showcase over 70 cultural groups from diverse communities, bringing a vibrant display of dance troupes, marching bands, martial arts performances, and the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

When & Where: February 11 at 11am – 4pm in Chinatown, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Other Events:

Feb 3 – Lunar New Year: Year of the Wood Dragon at the Vancouver Public Library – Central Library (Free)

Feb 3-4 – Lunar New Year Market at UBC Botanical Garden

Feb 9 – Lunar New Year Celebration at the Classical Chinese Garden

Feb 9 – Celebrate Lunar New Year at Metropolis Metrotown

Now – Feb 11 – Lunar New Year at the Chinese Canadian Museum

Feb 17 – Lunar New Year – Lion Dancing at Burnaby Heights (Free)

Feb 19 – Lunar (Chinese) New Year and Karaoke at the Roundhouse Community Centre

Super Bowl LVIII (Feb 11)

If you’re a football fan, then this event is most notably the most important event of the year. So gather your friends, get some hot wings and enjoy a fun day together. However, the Super Bowl is more than just a game; it’s about the commercials and star-studded musical performances. With the 2024 Super Bowl being the first in Las Vegas, viewers can anticipate appearances from Usher, Reba McEntire, and other high-profile artist.

Check out our guide on some great spots in Metro Vancouver to watch the game.

Valentine’s Cocktail Class at Odd Society (Feb 11)

Learn some skills with the one you love at a Valentine’s Cocktail Class! Tickets include a tour of the distillery with Master Distiller-Gordon Glanz, lessons by award winning bartender Chris Enns on making 3 unique cocktails at your own station, enjoy your self-made cocktails, a selection of snacks and a day-of 10% discount on Odd Society bottles.

When & Where: February 11 at 3:30 and 6:30 at Odd Society Spirits, 1725 Powell St, Vancouver

Cost: $90

Valentine’s Day (Feb 14)

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, and many people mark the occasion with special events and romantic meals. From intimate dinners to themed events, the day offers a variety of ways for couples to create cherished memories together. Here are some ideas for how to spend your Valentines.

Check out our guides of the best spots to grab a bite, a spa your partner would love, or just a fun activity to do with your loved one this Valentines.

Hot Chocolate Festival (Ending Feb 14)

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated annual winter festivals is the Hot Chocolate Festival in Vancouver.

Every year, coffee shops, bakeries and chocolatiers get creative with their cups of cocoa. It is a perfect way to warm up in winter and get into a “sweet” frame of mind before Valentine’s Day.

When & Where: January 13 – February 14 at participating spots all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

StyleDemocracy Adidas Warehouse Sale (Feb 14-18)

Vancouver next week! This popular sale is bound to draw crowds, so visitors are advised to go early as line-ups are expected. There will be thousands of different shoes, apparel, and accessories for both men and women to choose from.

Note however that all items are final sale and only credit or debit will be accepted.

Where & When: Feb 14 from 12-9 pm, Feb 15-16 from 9am-9pm, Feb 17 from 9am-7pm, Feb 18 from 9am-6pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place

Cost: Free entry

WCW Comedy Tour with ‘Kill Tony’ Legend, Jared Nathan (Feb 15)

The hilarious Jared Nathan is coming out West for a comedy a show you do not wanna miss!

That’s right ‘Kill Tony’ legend, Jared Nathan will be performing in BC one night only for an amazing show.

When & Where: February 15 from 8-11:30 pm at the Underground Comedy Club, 120 W Hastings St

Vancouver

Cost: $20

Just For Laughs Vancouver (Feb 15-24)

Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is returning for another great year. This year’s line up includes the Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Ronny CHieng Wandy Sykes, Ben Schwartza and more for 10 full days of fun and laughter.

When & Where: February 15-24 at Vogue Theatre, The Rio and Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Cost: Varies

Family Day on Grouse Mountain (16-19) Free for kids

This Family Day Long Weekend, Grouse Mountain is offering adults, seniors, and youths 50% off Mountain Admission, and kids 12 and under get in for free!

Mountain Admission comes with various family-friendly activities, like Kids Tree Canopy Adventure and The Light Walk. There will also be a fireworks display on both Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

If you’re up for some additional adventure, Mountain Ziplines Tours and Mountain Ropes Adventure are also 50% off this weekend, and you can grab special food and beverage deals at Lupins and Altitudes.

When & Where: February 16-19 at Grouse Mountain

Cost: 50% off for adults, Free for kids 12 and under

Brazilian Carnaval Family & Night Party (Feb 17)

Produced by Latincouver, the annual Brazilian Carnaval takes place all day and night on Granville Island, this February long weekend! The daytime festivities will feature family-friendly experiences with magicians, street performers, face-painting and more. And T=the evening unfolds into a sultry celebration for adults including samba and batucada dancing, a costume competition, a DJ playing live music, and Carnaval food and drinks.

When & Where: February 17 from 11am – 1 am at Granville Island: Performance Works 1218 Cartwright St, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$30

Family Day at Museum of Surrey (Feb 17) Free

Celebrate Family Day this February at the Museum of Surrey. There will be FREE family fun with tons of activities. Including: Caricatures by Corycature, oversized, board games and crafts, free hot chocolate, special scavenger hunt and prizes available all day.

When & Where: February 17 from 1-4pm at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Fan Expo (Feb 17-19)

Experience the ultimate playground for Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime, and Gaming. This expo is on for three days and offers lots of family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities.

When & Where: Feb 17-19 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $34-$50

Ice Cube Concert (Feb 20)

Ice Cube, born O’Shea Jackson Sr., hails from Los Angeles, California, known for his roles as a rapper, actor, and filmmaker.

He grew to fame in the 90s with with his NWA bandmates, and is often credited for sparking the widespread popularity of gangsta rap. He is starting his Straight Into Canada Tour in Abbotsford this February, before heading across Canada and the US.

When & Where: February 20 at Abbotsford Centre, 33800 King Rd, Abbotsford

Madonna Concert (Feb 21)

Madonna, often referred to as the “Queen of Pop,” is a global icon known for her groundbreaking music career, pushing boundaries in both fashion and music since the 1980s. Her The Celebration Tour was postponed from last Summer to health issues but the legendary pop star will take the stage at Rogers Arena this February.

When & Where: February 21 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

False Creek Ferry Employment Open House (Feb 21) Free

False Creek Ferries has been operating for over 40 years, providing commuter and sightseeing service to millions of passengers.

On Wednesday, February 21 from 10 am – 4pm they will be holding an employment open house at our Granville Island Dock (1699 Johnston St). Bring your resume, come introduce yourself, and check out the boats.

When & When: February 21 from 10 am – 4pm, Granville Island Dock

Cost: Free admission

MOTHER CLOUD | Spatial Sound Festival 2024 (Feb 21-25)

MOTHER CLOUD Festival forms annually, every winter, to present new work in spatial sound. It celebrates the particular relationship between artist and audience that spatial sound systems manifest, based on their capacity to suspend time, thicken space, and diffuse temporary worlds.

When & Where: February 21-25 at Performance Works, 1218 Cartwright St, Vancouver

Cost: $140-$220

VMF Winter Arts (Feb 22-27) Free

This free festival transforms downtown Vancouver into an open-air gallery and celebrates all things art, lights and entertainment. This year there will also be projection mapping and augmented reality displays.

Over the 6 days, this award-winning festival brings together local and international public art with live experiences, including music, tours, talk, dance parties, food and drink.

When & Where: Feb 22-27 at various locations across Vancouver

Cost: Free

HSBC Canada Sevens (Feb 23-25)

The 9th installment of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series returns to Vancouver, promising an unforgettable experience for rugby lovers and a celebration of the sport’s dynamic spirit.

When & Where: Feb 23-25 at BC Place

Cost: $75-$165+

Vancouver International Wine Festival (Feb 24 – Mar 3)

The 45th edition of the Vancouver International Wine Fest is set to return. As one of Canada’s largest wine festivals, the event usually gathers tens of thousands of visitors during its week-long run.

This year’s focus will be on Italian wines, with 71 out of the 149 participating wineries presenting an array of delightful wines from across the Italian countryside.

When & Where: Feb 24 – Mar 3 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Varies per tasting

52 & YOU the Magic show – with Shawn Farquhar (Feb 26)

An evening unlike any you have experienced before. Join Two-Time World Champion of Magic, Shawn Farquhar, as he invites you to experience an entire show using just playing cards.

Not just any playing cards, your playing cards. This is a BYOD (Bring Your Own Deck) event. Throughout the show Shawn will randomly have decks selected to be used in amazing demonstrations of sleight of hand.

When & Where: Feb 26 at the Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Cost: $60

Ongoing Things To Do

Lights at Lafarge (FREE)

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again this year as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

The Lights at Lafarge Kick-off Event will take place on Friday November 24, and there will be live entertainment and food vendors from 5-8 pm.

When & Where: November 24 – end of February at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Ice Skating at North Vancouver’s Shipyards Rink

North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is set to open again this December and it’s free for all. You can see the skyline of the city in the background and all of these commercial amenities immediately accessible – it’s just absolutely spectacular.

When & Where: December 1 – March 3 from various times at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

Robson Square Ice Rink

This winter, strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks. Downtown’s Robson Square Ice Rink will return to the public this holiday season. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

When & Where: December 1 – February 29 from various times at Robson Square Ice Rink, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA. Both exhibits just opened in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

There is also an amazing indoor playground, TD Explore Zone, to discover with your little ones. Where they can learn about sustainability while interacting with a variety of fun displays.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, February 3 – The Lego Movie: 10th Anniversary

Saturday, February 10 – Peppa’s Cinema Party: 20th Anniversary

Saturday, February 17 & 24 – The Smurfs – 65th Anniversary

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Catch a Game

The Canucks’ NHL season continues at Rogers Arena. It has been an exciting season, this is the perfect winter activity to enjoy with your friends and family.

The Vancouver Giants is also continuing their season at the Langley Event Centre with affordable tickets to enjoy games every weekend.

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.