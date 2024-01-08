The Wellness Show returns to Vancouver – Ignite Your Wellness Journey
The Wellness Show returns to Vancouver celebrating its 31st anniversary as the West Coast’s largest showcase dedicated to nutrition, fitness, physical and emotional wellbeing.
The Wellness Show takes place February 3 and 4, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
For 2024, The Wellness Show includes more than 200+ exhibitors, 100+ speakers on a variety of wellness topics and a cooking stage, all with the goal of helping Vancouverites live their healthiest, best lives.
Throughout the weekend, 40 cutting edge stage presentations will host speakers discussing today’s most pressing health and wellness concerns. The Celebrity Cooking Stage will feature celebrity chefs and award-winning cookbook authors. Join one of the experts at a seminar stage and learn new ideas on keeping your family healthy, taking care of yourself and focus on women’s health. Pickleball BC will be at the event with a Live Demo on a full-sized court featuring demonstration matches, “try it yourself” opportunities, and experts on hand to answer all your questions about pickleball.
This weekend is an excellent opportunity for people who are eager to learn and discover ways to increase their personal wellness and embrace a healthier lifestyle. These stages give personal insights into common topics and exhibitors at The Wellness Show are poised to educate attendees.
The Wellness Show
When: The Wellness Show opens its doors from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 3, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, February 4.
Where: The Wellness Show is sponsored by Nesters Market and takes place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, 1055 Canada Pl in downtown Vancouver.
Cost: General Admission tickets are $12.00 (includes GST) and include admission to all seminars, demonstrations and workshops. 15 and Under are Free! Tickets go on sale December 1, and will be available online at thewellnessshow.com, or at the door.