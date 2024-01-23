What is StrideFest 2024?

Festival host The Long Table Society and Burnaby’s dynamic creative community invite you to reconnect with the arts and with each other during StrideFest from February 2-10, 2024.

All events are FREE, accessible, and family friendly. The Opening Night is the only adults paid ticketed event.

Meet StrideFest’s visual artists on an art walk, dance to live music at a Celtic kitchen party and unlock your own creativity at an art demo or workshop.

Discover engaging art installations, inspiring poetry displays and more. With accessible, free, family friendly programming and exhibits StrideFest is a colourful reminder that creativity is happening all around our city all year long.

StrideFest – unlocking the power of the arts to nourish community.

Made by neighbours for neighbours, StrideFest is part arts festival, part community catalyst and all fun! Celebrate Burnaby’s art and soul at StrideFest 2024.

For more information visit our website at https://weareburnaby.com/stride and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @StrideFest for exciting announcements!

What is the StrideFest Art Walk?

StrideFest transforms the Heights business district into a temporary outdoor art gallery. Follow our Art Walk map through north and central Burnaby and take a peek through the front windows of participating local shops and businesses where you’ll experience amazing diverse artworks from photography to painting to pottery by talented Burnaby visual artists. Additional pieces might be inside, too. So, pop in, warm up and say ‘hi’ to our generous Art Walk hosts. Meet the artists Saturday, Feb 3rd from 11-3 then enjoy the walk on your own until Feb 10.

Grabbing a coffee and running errands have never been so inspiring!

What is the StrideFest Story Walk?

Willingdon Linear Park connects neighbourhoods and during Burnaby’s StrideFest it will also connect us with some of Burnaby‘s inspired and inspiring artists. This open air installation of art and personal stories (collected by StrideFest partner @WeAreBurnaby) will spark curiosity and remind us of how the arts can enrich and strengthen a community.

What is Poets Corner?

The art of the written word is on display in Poets Corner, one more way to add art to your day as you shop and stroll the Heights. Read for yourself how diverse and fun poetry can be! Look for our bright yellow poems on the poster columns at each intersection along Hastings St. between Ingleton and Madison Avenue.

What is StrideFest Opening Night: Art, Blues and Brews! ?

Date and time: Friday, February 2, 2024 from 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm (Doors open at 6:30)

Friday, February 2, 2024 from 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm (Doors open at 6:30) Location: Capitol Hill Community Hall (361 Howard Ave, Burnaby, BC)

Kick off StrideFest 2024 with roots & blues music by Garth Gibson and Kathy Ford plus snacks and artisanal beverages by award winning Dageraad Brewing. Celebrate Burnaby’s art and soul with neighbours and festival artists at this adults only, paid, ticketed event. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stridefest-2024-opening-night-party-art-blues-and-brews-tickets-786497855257. All proceeds support StrideFest.

Burnaby Art Calling (Free Little Art Gallery)

Location: 4191 Hastings St., Burnaby (by Dairy Queen)

A decommissioned phone booth in Burnaby Heights is now the city’s smallest community art gallery. Make art, take art or leave art. Find the newest piece for your budding art collection in this ever-changing exhibition curated by YOU. Open 24/7, 365.

This free little art gallery sends a message to residents and visitors alike: Our community is strengthened by the arts and by creativity in all its forms!

Follow along on Instagram @flag_BbyArtCalling.

Nourishing Community – StrideFest Arts at the Shadbolt

The Nourishing Community exhibition is a special part of the February 2-10 festival and its energy carries right through to February 15. Experience diverse visual artworks by many of our StrideFest artists all in one place, the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – Centre Aisle Gallery. StrideFest sponsor Burnaby Photographic Society joins us with a display of Burnaby-inspired photographic works in Shadbolt’s Encores Cafe.

Community connections never looked so good! Find the Shadbolt’s location and hours online.

Illuminate the Arts!

On the evenings of February 2 and 3 Burnaby City Hall and the SkyTrain guideway near Metrotown will glow with the colours of creativity to mark the start of StrideFest 2024. Stroll through these illuminated outdoor spaces as they shift between brilliant yellow, dazzling red and bold blue. Don’t miss it!

Our global community is facing huge challenges and understanding them can seem overwhelming. This primary colours motif is symbolic of everything the arts offer us every day. Not just a source of entertainment to be consumed, the arts can inspire hope and spark creative solutions, can rebuild connections and empower citizens. The arts illuminate the possible and these luminous installations serve to remind Burnaby citizens and visitors that creativity is in all of us. We all have access to the skills and raw materials needed to navigate the present and to shape the future.

