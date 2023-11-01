604 Now

Lights at Lafarge Lake Coquitlam 2023

lights at lafarge Jingle Bells Night / explore coquitlam holidays

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again this year as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

The winter lights display will begin on Friday November 24th.

Lights at Lafarge 2023

Lights at Lafarge is the largest free outdoor display in Coquitlam. For nine full weeks, this huge and beautiful display will light up the 1.2km stroll around the lake.

 

There will also be a kickoff event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Town Centre Park on Nov. 24 to celebrate its return. There will be food vendors, live entertainment and several other activities as well that day.

So bundle up, bring a cup of cocoa, and light up with glee.

 

Location

Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam

1201 Pinetree Way
Coquitlam, BC V3B 7Y3 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    November 24

  • End Date

    January 31, 2024

  • Tickets

    Free admission

More Info