Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival 2024
Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated annual winter festivals is the Hot Chocolate Festival in Vancouver.
Every year, coffee shops, bakeries and chocolatiers get creative with their cups of cocoa. It is a perfect way to warm up in winter and get into a “sweet” frame of mind before Valentine’s Day.
This year will be the 14th run of the festival and will run from January 13 – February 14th. There are 105 businesses will be participating, with a total of 162 different flavours!
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival – 2024 Vendors
- 49th Parallel Coffee + Lucky’s Doughnuts
- À La Mode Pie Café (T)
- AiyaoHno Café (GF) (DF) 🌱
- Analog Coffee (GF) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Aperitivo Truck (T) (DF) 🌱
- Artigiano ⏰
- Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
- Bel Cafe (LCS)
- Bella Gelateria ⏰
- Bellaggio Café (LCS) ⏰
- Beta 5 Chocolates (T)
- Bjornbar Bakery ⏰
- Blue Hat Bakery-Café (at PICA) (LCS)
- Boba Run (GF)(T) ⏰
- Boketto Tea Bar ⏰
- Broyé Cafe & Bakery (GF) (DF)🌱 ⏰
- Butter Baked Goods (LCS)
- C Market Coffee (DF) ⏰
- Cadeaux Bakery (DF) 🌱
- Cannoli King
- Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato ⏰
- Cassandra Cake Co. (GF)
- Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie
- Doughgirls
- Doughnut Love (GF) (DF) 🌱
- Drunken Chocolatier (T) (DF) 🌱
- East Van Roasters (GF) (DF) 🌱
- Eternal Abundance (GF) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Everbean Café + To Live For Bakery (Collab) (DF) 🌱
- Faubourg Paris Bakery
- (The) Federal Store
- Fife Bakery
- Fufú Café (LCS) ⏰
- Gem Chocolates (DF) 🌱
- Giovane Caffè (LCS)
- Glenburn Soda Fountain ⏰
- (The) Good Chocolatier (GF) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Honolulu Coffee (GF) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Kafka’s Coffee (GF)
- Kasama Chocolates (T) (GF)
- Koko Monk Chocolates (T)(GF) (DF)🌱 ⏰
- Koko Monk Hot Chocolate Lounge (LCS) (GF) (DF)🌱⏰
- L’Atelier Patisserie
- La Glace (T) (GF) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Ladurée (LCS) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Little Cafe on Robson ⏰
- Mah Milkbar
- Melt Confectionary (GF) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Mercato Di Luigi
- Mink Chocolates (LCS)
- (The) Modern Pantry Bakery + Cafe (GF) 🌱
- Mon Paris Patisserie (LCS)
- Motoretta ⏰
- Nelson The Seagull Cafe (LCS)
- Novella Coffee Bar
- Nuttea (GF) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Paul Cafe & Restaurant ⏰
- Peaked Pies ⏰
- (The) Pie Hole ⏰
- Super Veloce (GF) (DF) 🌱
- Temper Chocolate & Pastry (GF)
- Thierry Chocolates (LCS) ⏰
- Thomas Haas Chocolates
- To Live For Bakery + Everbean Café (Collab) (DF) 🌱
- Trafiq Café & Bakery
- Uno Gelato (GF) (DF) 🌱 ⏰
- Vancouver Aquarium (LCS)
- Viva Café & Bakery
- Whisk Matcha + Level V Bakery (DF) 🌱
Legend:
- (T) Takeout Only
- (LCS) Limited Cafe Seating
- (GF) At least one Gluten-Free Option *
- (DF) At least one Dairy-Free Option *
- 🌱 At least one Vegan Option *
- ⏰ At least one branch on one day open late (past 6 p.m)
**Note that symbols are meant as a location finder aide only. They are NOT a Festival guarantee. The Festival only organizes and publishes the information provided by our participating vendors . Thus we cannot be responsible for the ingredients they use or their methods of serving. Talk with your vendor about ingredients if you have dietary concerns or restrictions. Vendor contacts (phone, email, address) are included within each vendor’s page.
You can check out each of the vendors and their offerings on the festival website here.