For those afternoons and evenings when only a fish bowl of liquor will do, look no further than one of these spots.

From massive margaritas to caesars piled high, here’s where to get the biggest drinks in Vancouver.

Biggest Drinks In Vancouver

Bowls at the Shameful Tiki Room

Head over to this fun spot for a variety of Tiki bowls. They have Blood Of The Kapu Tiki for $36, which serves three or more and has rum, grenadine, lime, orange, grapefruit and bitters.

The Volcano Bowl costs $45 and serves four people or more with an intense flavour profile of rums and spices that will never be revealed.

Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver

Nearly Any Drink at Raglans Bistro

This joint on the North Shore serves a variety of ginormous cocktails that will be sure to hit the spot. Try their Caesar Caliente with Raglan’s hot sauce, pepperoni and peperoncino.

Or opt for something more sweet at their Tiki bar, like the Beach Bum, Pina Colada, Drunken Samurai, Shipwrecked and more. Get a hurricane size for $19.50 or a monsoon for $29.50 (must be shared by two people or more).

Address: 15 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver

Massive Margaritas at La Casita

Not your everyday typical margarita, this one at La Casita is bigger than your head. With three ounces of Tequila and one and a half ounces of Triple Sec, everyday will feel like Cinco De Mayo.

Intended for three people, this drink costs $24. They’ve got strawberry, lime and mango flavours to choose from.

Address: 101 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Caesars at Score On Davie

Cure your hangover at none other than the Score on Davie. The popular pub grub spot is best known for its vast selection of Caesars, which of course are topped off with every bar food item you could imagine.

We’re talking burgers, onion rings, corn dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, bacon wrapped scallops, tempura prawns and deep fried mac-and-cheese.

Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver

Flamingo from Clough Club

This is quite possibly the most Instagram-worthy cocktail imaginable. Donnelly Group’s Clough Club serves up this epic drink that needs a minimum of four people to order it.

It’s a concoction of Absolut Elyx, coconut cream, lemon juice, rich simple syrup, vanilla tincture, saline, Peychauds bitters and soda bubbles. The $70 drink can serve 4 to 6 people.

Address: 212 Abbott Street, Vancouver

The Park Pub

Sip on one of their Partini’s, with a choice of a Cosmopolitan, Blue Margarita, Espresso Martini, Super Split or Red Bull Watermelon Mojito. Get a 3oz for $18 or a 6oz to share for $33.

Calling all brunch enthusiasts! They also have an 88oz mimosa tower to share with friends for $43.

Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Social YVR

Eat, drink and be social at this hot spot on The Drive. And you can kick it up a notch with their signature Party Pitcher.

The pitcher is filled with boozy peach pink vodka lemonade for $29. For an additional $20, you can add four shots of Jameson to it.

Address: 1812 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

