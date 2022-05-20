17 Restaurants And Bars With The Best Patios In Yaletown

If you’re searching for the perfect outdoor spot to grab a bite or some beverages in Vancouver, look no further than these patios in Yaletown.

The trendy neighbourhood is packed with restaurants and bars with some of the best patios the city has to offer.

Best Patios In Yaletown

Yaletown Distillery Bar + Kitchen

This stylish establishment is all about modern Italian-American food, boozy craft cocktails and house-made spirits. Their menu boasts a variety of salads, pizzas and a “Pasta Sunday” deal where diners can get $16 pasta after 3 p.m. Of course, it also has not one but two heated patios for guests to take advantage of.

Address: 1131 Mainland Street

Brix and Mortar

Head to this swanky eatery that is a popular spot to host weddings. It’s easy to see why, given the chic heritage building and its state-of-the-art patio. The menu features modern Canadian fare, along with a selection of around 60 wines, served by the glass.

Address: 1137 Hamilton Street

Earls Yaletown

Earls has one of the most popular patios in Yaletown wrapping around the corner of Mainland St. Discover this popular brick-and-beam venue with a modern vintage feel and also explore the second floor loft when you have a chance It’s a popular spot to host weddings or just a great place to go for a drink. Dig into their spicy tuna sushi tacos, chicken karaage, buffalo cauliflower or garlic prawn spaghettini.

Address: 1095 Mainland Street

Banter Room

This lively spot offers family-style dining options, an epic weekend brunch and a spacious covered patio. Their menu includes a plethora of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, and bowls. Save room for dessert though, they have a delectable platter with each of their dessert offerings, including churro donuts and warm chocolate coffee cake.

Address: 1039 Mainland Street

Provence Marinaside

This waterfront restaurant’s patio is the best spot to people watch. They specialize in French-style dishes, along with seafood and brunch offerings. As for their drinks, be sure to try one of their signature reds, whites or a glass of rose. They also have a wide selection of cocktails, beer and cider.

Address: 1177 Marineaside Crescent

West Oak

Catch up with friends at this trendy eatery offering impeccable cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients. Plus, it features a comfortable patio and a full bar. Their menu includes calamari, lamb lollipops, Maui ribs, truffle mushroom risotto, cauliflower steak and beef carpaccio.

Address: 1035 Mainland Street

The Parlour

For the best pizza in town, head to The Parlour. Try their classic pepperoni, funghi, margherita or big prawn pizzas. Their “Goldmember” pizza is also a big hit, topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, potatoes, truffle oil, gruyere and mozzarella. And be a part of all the action of Hamilton Street with a seat on their quaint patio.

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street

Blue Water Cafe

Discover this hidden gem tucked away in a heritage warehouse space in the heart of Yaletown. It features sustainable seafood, with innovative touches and a sprawling patio. Their menu includes everything from smoked sockeye salmon terrine and albacore tuna and steelhead trout tartare to sablefish and yellowfin tuna.

Address: 1097 Hamilton Street

Minami

This stylish eatery prides itself on its sustainably caught Japanese fish and other creative entrees. Take a seat on their patio and order one of their many delicious dishes. Their menu includes beef tartare, ebi fritters, surf and turf, sashimi and specialty rolls.

Address: 1118 Mainland Street

Yaletown Brewing Company

Hangout on this sprawling patio offering house-brewed beers and weekly small-batch tastings. Order their signature hot wings, beer pretzels, fried pickles, poutine, chilli cheese yam fries and other pub grub favourites. They also have a vast selection of cocktails, including gin martinis, blue cosmopolitans and the classic old-fashioned.

Address: 1111 Mainland Street

El Guapo

There’s nothing better than sitting on a patio while catching up with loved ones over some cocktails and Mexican-inspired dishes. Dig into this spot’s nachos, carnitas cheese fries, fajitas, tacos and Mexican tabbouleh. End the night on a sweet note with their housemade churros, tres leches cake or Jarritos ice cream float.

Address: 1009 Hamilton Street

La Terrazza

Check out this refined ristorante with an absolutely beautiful terrace. They specialize in gourmet Italian dishes with a twist and more than 2,500 kinds of wine. Try their lobster spaghettini ala carbonara, vegan bolognese, tagliatelli wagyu and beet insalata.

Address: 1088 Cambie Street

Patios in Yaletown Honourable Mentions

MeeT in Yaletown

This vegetarian restaurant has a prime spot in Yaletown with a bustling patio. Their menu features butter “chikkin,” a Thai noodle bowl, mac-and-cheese, poutines, quinoa and roasted yam salad, and a selection of burgers. For dessert, try their lemon tart, cronut or cookies and cream.

Address: 1165 Mainland Street

Tacofino

This small but adorable patio is a must on a sunny day. Plus, they serve some of the best tacos you can find in the city. Dig into their classic fish tacos, loaded tater tots, chips and guac, tortilla soup, beef brisket barbacoa burritos, or nachos.

Address: 1025 Mainland Street

Robba da Matti

Cozy up at this Italian trattoria with housemade pasta and outdoor seating. Their menu includes lobster and crab ravioli, spaghetti al pesto and burrata, gnocchi, beef tenderloin carpaccio and insalata romana. Wash it down with one of their signature cocktails, like their bellini, aperol spritz, whiskey sour and limoncello limonata.

Address: 1127 Mainland Street

The Flying Pig Yaletown

Hit up this patio for a date night or a fun evening out with your friends. Their menu has lots of delicious items, including pan-fried oysters, bison carpaccio, west coast seafood paella, red wine braised short rib, rocket pesto gnocchi and bone marrow cheesy bread. Sip on a strawberry margarita or bacon bourbon caesar.

Address: 1168 Hamilton Street

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

Take in the views at this rooftop terrace. As for eats, they serve classic steak and seafood dishes. The stylish yet casual chain restaurant is also known for its wide selection of drinks, including mojitos, watermelon cosmos, and their signature Keg caesar.

Address: 1011 Mainland Street

Spring and Summer just aren’t same without a visit to one of these amazing patios in Yaletown, so make sure to add them to your summer bucket list.

