Sweetheart’s Soiree Valentine’s Event at Stanley Park Pavilion

Make this Valentine’s Day truly memorable by reserving a spot for you and your special someone at the Sweetheart’s Soirée, nestled in the heart of Stanley Park at the Stanley Park Pavilion.

Soak in the romantic ambiance, enjoy a delectable 3-course meal prepared by our culinary team, and enjoy listening to live music by Canadian Idol finalist Greg Neufeld. Reserve now for an unforgettable evening!

THREE COURSE MENU

STARTERS

ROASTED VEGETABLE TARTE FINE (VEG)
goat cheese, red pepper vinaigrette

or

LOBSTER BISQUE (GF)
cognac, cream, chives

MAINS

BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB
red wine braised, crushed yellow flesh potato, crispy onions, glazed carrots

or

LOIS LAKE STEELHEAD SALMON (GF)
roasted fennel, confit tomatoes, fondante potatoes, saffron sauce

or

WILD MUSHROOM RAVIOLI (VEG)
asparagus, truffle parmesan velouté

DESSERT

CRÈME BRÛLÉE (VEG/GF)
vanilla infused

 

Location

Stanley Park Pavilion

610 Pipeline Rd
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4 + Google Map

  • Date

    February 14

  • Time

    6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

  • Tickets

More Info