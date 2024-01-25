Sweetheart’s Soiree Valentine’s Event at Stanley Park Pavilion
Make this Valentine’s Day truly memorable by reserving a spot for you and your special someone at the Sweetheart’s Soirée, nestled in the heart of Stanley Park at the Stanley Park Pavilion.
Soak in the romantic ambiance, enjoy a delectable 3-course meal prepared by our culinary team, and enjoy listening to live music by Canadian Idol finalist Greg Neufeld. Reserve now for an unforgettable evening!
THREE COURSE MENU
STARTERS
ROASTED VEGETABLE TARTE FINE (VEG)
goat cheese, red pepper vinaigrette
or
LOBSTER BISQUE (GF)
cognac, cream, chives
MAINS
BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB
red wine braised, crushed yellow flesh potato, crispy onions, glazed carrots
or
LOIS LAKE STEELHEAD SALMON (GF)
roasted fennel, confit tomatoes, fondante potatoes, saffron sauce
or
WILD MUSHROOM RAVIOLI (VEG)
asparagus, truffle parmesan velouté
DESSERT
CRÈME BRÛLÉE (VEG/GF)
vanilla infused