Chinatown Spring Festival Parade & Lunar New Year Celebrations

Vancouver’s 50th Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is set to captivate the city this Spring!

The festival and parade will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024. It marks the start of Lunar New Year festivities and welcoming the Year of the Dragon.

Chinatown Spring Festival Parade 2024

Anticipated to draw a crowd of 100,000 spectators, the highlight of the event is a grand 1.3 km parade. It will feature an impressive array of cultural groups, dance troupes, and lion dance teams.

This year’s celebration promises to showcase over 70 cultural groups from diverse communities, bringing a vibrant display of dance troupes, marching bands, martial arts performances, and the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

The parade, starts at 11 am at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street, will wind its way through the city.

Attendees can expect a colourful display as it travels east along Pender Street, turning south onto Gore Street before winding its way west onto Keefer Street, and ending at the intersection of Keefer at Abbott. The entire parade is estimated to span approximately two and a half hours.

Beyond the parade, the festivities extend to family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and martial arts performances.

The celebration continues with the Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Fair at the Chinese Cultural Centre and Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Plaza from 2 to 4 pm. The festivities includes multicultural artistic performances, Lunar New Year celebrations, and more for all ages to enjoy.

As an added bonus, there is also an Spring Festival Celebration Gala Dinner at the Floata Seafood Restaurant starting at 6:30 pm. Attendees can savor a mouthwatering festive dinner amidst lion dance performances, New Year greetings, God of Wealth blessings, and live entertainment.

Tickets, priced at $55 each or $550 for a table of 10, are available for purchase through the Canadian Shon Yee Benevolent Association. It promises to be an unforgettable conclusion to Vancouver’s 50th Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration.