Hello 2024! As we bid farewell to the past year and embrace the possibilities of the future, January sets the stage for a whole new year of opportunities. Although it may not be as exciting as the previous month, there are still tons of things to see and do in and around Metro Vancouver.

So bundle up, and get ready for a month of food, shows, and all types of fun.

Things To Do In Vancouver This January

Vancouver Polar Bear Swim (Jan 1)

There are multiple places you can take the icy new year plunge at this January 1st. Here are a few popular spots:

Vancouver: Polar Bear Swim at English Bay – event is from 2pm to 4pm, official swim at 2:30pm

White Rock: Polar Bear Plunge at White Rock Pier – Registration Party at 10:30am and then plunge is at 12:00pm

Surrey: Polar Bare Plunge at Crescent Beach at 1 pm

North Vancouver: Penguin Plunge at Rocky Point Park – Event starts at 11:30 am and the swim is at 1:00 pm

Delta: Centennial Beach in Boundary Bay Regional Park – event kicks off at 11:45 am, with registration at noon and the swim at 1 pm

Port Moody: Penguin Plunge at Rocky Point Park – Registration opens at 11:30 am and the plunge is at 1 pm ($5 fee)

WWE: Friday Night Smackdown (Jan 5)

After a 4-year absence, Friday Night SmackDown is back in Vancouver. The renowned wrestling and entertainment event is scheduled to take place at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5. Ticket’s are currently on sale.

When & Where: January 5 from 4:45 pm at Rogers Arena

Cost: $110-$200

Jerry Seinfeld at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Jan 5)

Just For Laughs and JS Touring are thrilled to present the return of the legendary comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, to Vancouver. With three uproarious shows lined up, this promises to be a comedy event of epic proportions.

Although the tickets are now sold out, you may still be able to grab tickets if you’re lucky.

When & Where: January 5 & 6 with 3 shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza

Art Gallery Free Entry (Jan 5) Free

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: January 5 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

Burnaby Village Museum – Heritage Village (Ending – Jan 5) Free

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. The popular Heritage Christmas event will be coming back for another year.

The event takes place November 25 to January 5, 2024, and the best part yet—it’s free. The official launch of the Heritage Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony will be on December 2nd at 6 p.m.

When & Where: November 25 to January 5, 2024 at the Burnaby Village Museum, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Stanley Park Bright Nights (Ending – Jan 6) Free

Every holiday season has cherished traditions that bring joy to our hearts. And one of Vancouver’s favourite tradition is taking in the breathtaking light display at Stanley Park’s Bright Nights event.

This FREE family-friendly event returns for another year of beautiful twinkling light displays, live entertainment, and delicious food. And the best part… the Stanley Park Holiday train will be returning!

When & Where: November 30 – January 6 from 4-10pm at Stanley Park

Cost: by donation

Winter Experience at the White Rock Bright Walk (Ending – Jan 8) – Free

Although already beautiful, the White Rock Pier will become even more magical and festive during the holiday season. This winter, the waterfront promenade decked with magical lights and displays full of holiday cheer. Among the beautiful holiday lights is a beautifully illuminated light tunnel and a 20-foot Christmas tree.

When & Where: December 2- January 8 at the White Rock PierCost: Free

Steveston’s Winter In The Village (Ending – Jan 8) Free

The holiday season brings about many cheerful celebrations, but Steveston’s Winter In The Village is special. Special because it transforms Richmond into a month-long winter wonderland spreading Christmas joy and light. And the best part of this multi-venue, citywide festival – everything is FREE or low-cost. To beautiful lights and visits from Santa, to holiday trams and craft fairs, there are tons of things to do all month long.

When & Where: December 1 – January 8 at Steveston Village, Richmond

Cost: Free or low cost

VanDusen Festival of Lights (Ending – Jan 7)

The VanDusen Festival of Lights is a beloved holiday tradition in Vancouver, held at the picturesque VanDusen Botanical Garden. Each year, the garden is transformed into a dazzling wonderland of millions of sparkling lights, creating a magical and festive atmosphere.

Visitors can stroll through themed light displays, listen to live music, warm up by fire pits, and even enjoy seasonal treats, making it a cherished destination during the holiday season.

When & Where: November 24 – January 7 at VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $24

Lights by the Lake (Ending – Jan 7) Free

This free wintertime spectacle will magically transforms the Harrison lakefront into a dazzling wonderland of lights. The event covers a 2 km waterfront stretch of Harrison Hot Springs. It creates a breathtaking spectacle that promises to make your holiday season even more magical.

When & Where: Harrison Lake, 160 Lillooet Rd, Harrison Hot Springs

Cost: Free

Hot Chocolate Festival (Jan 13 – Feb 14)

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated annual winter festivals is the Hot Chocolate Festival in Vancouver.

Every year, coffee shops, bakeries and chocolatiers get creative with their cups of cocoa. It is a perfect way to warm up in winter and get into a “sweet” frame of mind before Valentine’s Day.

When & Where: January 13 – February 14 at participating spots all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Makar Sankranti Multicultural Event (Jan 13)

Celebrated all over India, this occasion marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (dhanu) to Capricorn (makara). Since the sun has made this transition which vaguely coincides with moving from south to north, the festival is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, and is observed to mark a new beginning. Many native multi-day festivals are organised on this occasion all over India.

When & Where: January 13 at the Riverside Signature Banquet Hall,13030 – 76th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $25-35

Dine Out Vancouver (Jan 17 – Feb 4)

Dine Out Vancouver will return for 2024 and just revealed its highly anticipated lineup featuring 390 restaurants. The event gives locals the opportunity to experience meals at hundreds of restaurants across Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

When & Where: January 17 – February 4 at participating spots all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024 (Jan 18 – Feb 4)

The PuSh International Performing Arts Festival returns for its 20th edition in Vancouver this winter, featuring a diverse lineup of performances catering to every kind of live arts aficionado.

Audiences can delve into themes such as migration, displacement, labor, injustice, and artificial intelligence, adding an extra layer of depth and thought-provoking content to the performances.

When & Where: January 18 – February 4 at various venues

Cost: Varies

Cineplex Popcorn Day (Jan 19)

On Friday, January 19th, in honor of National Popcorn Day, Cineplex is excited to declare that they will be treating patrons to complimentary small bags of their buttery popcorn throughout the day. This is eligible for Scene+ Members, simply show your membership card and your movie ticket to receive a free small bag of popcorn at the concession!

When & Where: January 19 at participating Cineplex’s around Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Vancity Comedy Extravaganza Vol. 6 (Jan 20)

On January 20, 2024, at the Vogue Theatre, prepare for the laughter-filled spectacle as Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza returns for its sixth edition. Comedy enthusiasts are in for a treat with a stacked lineup that includes award-winning stand-ups, seasoned Just For Laughs performers, viral sensations, and more. Get ready for a night of hilarity and top-notch comedic talent!

When & Where: January 20 at the Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50-$42.50

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge (Ending – Jan 21)

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a mesmerizing holiday event in North Vancouver. During this annual spectacle, the suspension bridge and surrounding rainforest are adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, creating a magical winter wonderland.

Visitors can take a breathtaking walk among the treetops on the suspension bridge while being immersed in the festive glow, making it a truly enchanting experience for all ages.

When & Where: November 17-January 21 at the Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver

Cost: $66.95

Explore the World Beneath You at Discovery Day (Jan 21)

It’s time to get excited about STEM in BC! Join us for Discovery Day, free, family fun!

Bring the whole family to experience the science behind mineral exploration in an interactive earth science activity day with hands-on activities for all ages, including gold panning, high-tech drone demos and gadget displays, samples of rocks, minerals and fossils you can touch, VR experiences, stickers and colouring books, and mascots Buddy the Miner and Betty the Miner and Spike.

When & Where: January 21 from 10 am – 2 pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, 999 Canada Place

Cost: Free

Broadway Across Canada – Mean Girls (Jan 23-28)

Attention to all aficionados of musical theatre! Broadway Across Canada is coming to Vancouver with an unforgettable lineup, offering you the opportunity to experience everything you adore about Broadway without the need for a journey to NYC.

The Mean Girls musical, inspired by Tina Fey’s beloved book, hits the stage. Get ready to relive all the energy and fun you fondly remember from the movie!

When & Where: January 23-28 with multiple shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Pacific Agriculture Show (Jan 25)

The Pacific Agriculture Show brings together thousands of people to network, explore, learn, and celebrate the important work local farmers, producers, and suppliers do every day.

When & Where: January 25-27 from 9am – 4:30 pm daily at the Tradex Centre, 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford

Cost: $15 (Kids under 14 are free)

Lethal Comedy Tour (Jan 27)

Catch Rising Stars, Abbas Wahab and Jordan Policicio this month at The MOTN. For two nights only, you can catch these amazing Canadian comedian and actors in action for a great show.

When & Where: January 27-8 with 3 shows at the The MOTN, 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Cost: $32

Ongoing Things To Do

Ice Skating at North Vancouver’s Shipyards Rink

North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is set to open again this December and it’s free for all. You can see the skyline of the city in the background and all of these commercial amenities immediately accessible – it’s just absolutely spectacular.

When & Where: December 1 – March 3 from various times at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

Lights at Lafarge (FREE)

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again this year as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

The Lights at Lafarge Kick-off Event will take place on Friday November 24, and there will be live entertainment and food vendors from 5-8 pm.

When & Where: November 24 – end of February at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Robson Square Ice Rink

This winter, strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks. Downtown’s Robson Square Ice Rink will return to the public this holiday season. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

When & Where: December 1 – February 29 from various times at Robson Square Ice Rink, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA. Both exhibits just opened in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

There is also an amazing indoor playground, TD Explore Zone, to discover with your little ones. Where they can learn about sustainability while interacting with a variety of fun displays.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, January 13 – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Saturday, January 20 – PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Saturday, January 27 – Spirited Away

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Catch a Game

The Canucks’ NHL season continues at Rogers Arena. It has been an exciting season, this is the perfect winter activity to enjoy with your friends and family.

The Vancouver Giants is also continuing their season at the Langley Event Centre with affordable tickets to enjoy games every weekend.

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.