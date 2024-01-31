The Coors Light Chill Train Brings Epic Prizes on its Journey to the Big Game!
A subzero spectacle has arrived in Vancouver! Coors Light’s iconic Chill Train is officially back to bring chill across North America. After a 12-year hiatus, it’s heading to this year’s Big Game as the star of Coors Light’s first-ever bespoke Big Game ad in Canada and it has left a frozen wake in its path, dropping a trail of precious cargo filled with epic prizes for Vancouverites.
Notice the chill tracks in your city? Here’s how Vancouverites can take part and win big ahead of the Big Game:
- From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 1 and 2, eligible locals of legal drinking age can check out the subzero spectacle at Vancouver for a chance to instantly win BIG prizes like a Game Day Bundle – a 65″ TV and $580 gift card – to deliver the chill to your Big Game party, a Coors Light Mini Fridge, or limited edition Chill Train merch, and be entered for the chance to win the ultimate grand prize – a trip to next year’s Big Game event.
- Didn’t make it in time before the chill tracks disappeared? Not to worry! Fans across Canada who are 21+ will have a chance to enter to win the ultimate grand prize: a trip to the 2025 Big Game event! Visit coorslight.ca/thechilltrain for more information and a chance to win.