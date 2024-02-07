Finding the perfect place to enjoy the Super Bowl in Metro Vancouver is easy, thanks to the city’s diverse range of venues.

From lively downtown pubs to cozy suburban lounges, there’s something for every fan. Whether you like big screens and energetic vibes, a relaxed pub with craft beers, or an upscale setting with delicious food, Metro Vancouver has diverse choices for a fantastic Super Bowl experience.

Watch Super Bowl 2024 in Metro Vancouver

Fox & Fiddle

If you’re looking for,a lively Superbowl environment in Surrey, check out Fox and Fiddle. The bar boasts

15 TV’s + 2 large screens and will be drawing countless giveaways (including a Mahomes jersey) throughout the game.

Fox and Fiddle is also offering specials on all drinks along with game day platters to keep you charged up.

Address: 19530 Langley Bypass, Surrey

RSVP: Call 604-530-5040

Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen

Whether you’re there for the Superbowl Watch Party, playing pinball, or relaxing on the back garden patio, this is the perfect place to be.

This iconic brewery is well known for its exceptional craft beer, high-def TVs, and a menu of classic favorites like stone-fired pizzas, burgers, chicken wings, and other delicious shareable dishes.

Address: 2 Locations – 1489 E Hastings St, Vancouver and 411 Columbia St, New West

RSVP: Online here

Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge

Skye Avenue is Surrey Central’s popular new bar + kitchen with amazing reviews.

Their first Superbowl party will be ticket based ($58 per person) and feature a tailgate sharing menu consisting of burgers, tacos, wings, along with a welcome beer.

They’ll also be offering drink specials throughout the game.

Address: 13450 102 Ave – Unit 190, Surrey

RSVP: Call (604) 590-0900

The Sportsbar LIVE!

Prepare for an unforgettable Super Bowl Sunday bash. Guests can partake in an epic party opening 2 hours before kickoff.

The upscale 14,000 sqft venue boasts over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, and a towering screen exceeding 16 feet, providing a second-to-none A/V experience that places attendees right in the midst of the touchdown action. Ticket prices vary, but sell out fast.

Address: At Rogers Arena – 99 W Georgia St, Vancouver

RSVP: Online here

The Blarney Stone

Make your way to the heart of Gastown for this year’s Super Bowl festivities.

Advanced tickets are $15 per person and include a beer, wings, and a chance to win a jersey. Guests can catch the big game on a massive 240″ screen TV, and indulge in a variety of delicious pub food with wonderful company.

Address: 216 Carrall St, Vancouver

RSVP: Online here

Mahony’s Tavern

If you’re looking for great food and great vibes, this is the spot for you. Both Mahony’s locations are throwing viewing parties with a Game Day Menu!

Head to the False Creek spot for a chance to win an NFL jersey each week. Plus, every Sunday, you can enter a giveaway for a trip for two to a 2024-25 regular season game of your choice.

Address: 2 Vancouver locations: False Creek – 601 Stamps Landing & Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place

RSVP: Online here

Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill

Great food, great views, and front-row seats to the Super Bowl. This may be one of the only places where yelling at a TV screen in public is socially acceptable.

So gather your friends and make your way to enjoy the game with some delicious food and amazing vibes.

Address: 180 W Georgia St, Vancouver

RSVP: Online here

Match Eatery

A welcoming and social neighbourhood pub with the high-energy of a lively sports bar.

For their Super Bowl Watch Party, guests can expect big screens, full sounds, fun tailgate games, a live DJ, and a lot of energy. You also get a chance to win official NFL gear.

Address: Multiple Locations: New West, Delta & Langley

RSVP: Online here

Courtside Bar

A local favourate in Mount Pleasant, this sports bar has fantastic vibes and is the place to be for watching live games.

So catch the Super Bowl on their screens with the volume up, and enjoy some amazing foods and exciting snacks to satisfy all your cravings.

Address: 2415 Main St, Vancouver

RSVP: Online here