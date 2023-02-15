Sit Courtside At This New Basketball-Themed Bar In Vancouver

NBA diehards can sit courtside at this all-new Vancouver bar dedicated to all things basketball.

Courtside (that’s actually its name) has only been open for a couple of weeks now, but it’s already proving itself to be a slam dunk.

The bar and eatery can be found at the centre of all the action — on Main Street in the trendy Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

It features a menu chalked full of pub grub favourites, including wings, ribs, hot dogs, burgers, nachos and popcorn (complete with herb butter, reggiano and hot honey).

Their Mile High Nuggets are a must though. Get them served with honey dijon, confit garlic aioli and fries. The Splash Currywurst is another crowd favourite, featuring bratwurst with curry ketchup, fries and a dijon aioli.

For something sweet, sink your teeth into their Mr. Clutch dessert, which consists of churros, cinnamon, roasted pineapple and dulce de leche.

They also have a lot of drink options, with everything from cocktails and wine to beer and ciders.

Sip on the Buzzer Beater (vodka, Kahlua, coffee cream, Modus coffee nitro pour) or Taste of Victory (lager, orange juice, grenadine, Tequila).

The idea for the basketball-bar concept came from a deep love for the game.

“Sure, hockey rules most households here, but not ours. We’ve had this passion since we were kids, and it never wavered,” the website reads.

“When we walk through a tall doorway, we jump and touch it. When we throw a can in the recycling, we say ‘Kobe’…We still have Grizzlies gear. When the Raptors made their run to the title, nothing filled our hearts more than having the whole country cheer alongside us. There was room on the bandwagon for everyone.”

Courtside

When: Open noon to 12 a.m. daily

Where: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

