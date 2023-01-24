Vancouver Bandits: BC’s Pro Basketball Team Is Back This Spring (2023 Schedule)

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team is returning to the court this Spring for their most exciting season to date. Previously known as the Fraser Valley Bandits, the team has rebranded under new ownership to the Vancouver Bandits.

The team’s 2023 schedule features a 20-game slate that will see the club open its fifth Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season on Saturday, May 27.

Vancouver Bandits

The Bandits open the upcoming campaign in the Prairies against Winnipeg Sea Bears and the Saskatchewan Rattlers before returning to the Lower Mainland for a highly anticipated home opener on Saturday, June 3 against the newly launched Calgary Surge. (See complete schedule below)

Vancouver will play a total of 10 home games during the 2023 season between Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, July 23. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday, July 30 at 4 p.m. PT.

“This season is a special one for us. We are celebrating five years of building connections with our community and are eager to continue growing our passionate fanbase, which has supported us since our inaugural season. Our fans are the inspiration behind our goal of being one of the best professional sports and entertainment experiences in B.C.,” said Bandits team president Dylan Kular.

“In the coming days, our ticket service team and I will present the market with 2023 Vancouver Bandit Ticketing Options featuring great ways fans can take in fabulous evenings of professional basketball at the beautiful Langley Events Centre to cheer on our Bandits Highlights include the introduction of new family friendly pricing throughout our intimate arena bowl, increased spectacular courtside seating experiences, extra cushioned premium centre court seats with in seat food and drink service and even your own personal cupholder.”

Championship Weekend

After achieving its strongest average and total attendance in 2022, the Bandits are primed to welcome even bigger crowds in 2023 as part of an electric season of basketball, which culminates Aug. 9-13 when Vancouver hosts 2023 Championship Weekend at LEC.

As hosts of Championship Weekend, Vancouver receives an automatic berth in the semifinals. Tickets for Championship Weekend are included in the cost of Bandits season tickets, which are slated to be available for sale in the coming days.

Fans wishing to learn more about season tickets or speak with a Bandits sales and service representative are encouraged to call (604) 455-8870, email [email protected], or click here to register their interest and be notified of upcoming ticket on-sale dates.

The Championship Weekend semifinals will be played on Friday, August 11, followed by the championship on Sunday, August 13. The Bandits have qualified for the CEBL postseason in each of the past three consecutive seasons (2020-22) under the direction of head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

Bandits 2023 Schedule

Vancouver will play each of its fellow CEBL opponents at least once during the 2023 season and will host each of the Edmonton Stingers, as well as the Calgary Surge and Winnipeg Sea Bears, twice at LEC.

Highlights of the 2023 Vancouver Bandits schedule include:

● The Bandits will play the Winnipeg Sea Bears more than any other CEBL opponent, totalling four times during the regular season (twice at home, twice on the road)

● Vancouver’s longest road swing arrives early in the season when the club travels east for a three-game trip against the Brampton Honey Badgers, Niagara River Lions and Calgary Surge on June 9, 10 and 14th, respectively

● They don’t call it the ‘Wild West’ for nothing. The Bandits will play a total of 13 games against opponents from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba; including three games each against Albertan rivals in the Calgary Surge and Edmonton Stingers

● The 2023 season marks the first time that the Bandits will tip off against the Calgary Surge and Winnipeg Sea Bears. Both clubs were announced as new privately owned CEBL clubs last fall

● The Bandits will play four home games in June and six home games in July prior to hosting CEBL Championship Weekend in August, which has previously been held in Ottawa (2022), Edmonton (2021) and Saskatoon (2019)

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL’s OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices). The schedule of nationally televised games will be announced at a later date.

