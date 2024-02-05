Valentine’s Day in Vancouver is a fun way to show that special someone just how much they mean to you. And it’s also the perfect excuse to get out and about to try something new with your significant other by your side. So whether you want to treat your partner, your best friend, or maybe even yourself, there’s plenty to discover with our guide of date ideas.

Date ideas for Valentine’s Day in Metro Vancouver

Par-Tee Putt

Par-Tee Putt is not your grandpa’s golf club! It is an exciting and fun-filled mini putt bar with 18 themed holes, pub fare, and delicious drinks located in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

On February 14, 2024, they will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Date Night Special, which includes putting for two, visors, a welcome shot, and a tee-rific dessert with two forks for $50 per couple.

If you are unavailable on February 14, every Monday they also have a Date Night Special. This includes putting for two, drinks for two, and a tee-rific dessert with two forks for $52.95 per couple.

When & Where: February 14 from 5 pm to 12 am at 670 Smithe St, Vancouver

Cost: $50 per couple.

RSVP: Online here

Glitch Retro Arcade Bar

Here’s a unique and nostalgic twist to Valentine’s Day celebrations.

With its retro-inspired ambiance, featuring classic arcade games and neon lights, the venue sets the stage for a fun and lighthearted date night.

So enjoy the perfect blend of gaming nostalgia, romantic vibes, and delicious slushies for a perfect night out.

SPECIAL FREE BONUS for 604 Now Readers: For Valentine’s Day, if you RSVP on their website’s contact form, they will include a FREE ‘Valentines Day Fish Bowl for 2’ for you to enjoy during your visit!

When & Where: 2287 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

RSVP: On their website Contact Form

Gobo VR Hub

Step into a realm where reality meets the extraordinary at our cutting-edge Gobo Virtual Reality Arcade. Immerse yourself in the future of entertainment with our state-of-the-art VR Arena, where you can battle foes, conquer challenges, and experience heart-pounding adventures in a fully immersive digital landscape.

For those seeking the ultimate test of wit and teamwork this Valentine’s day, their VR Escape experiences will transport you to fantastical worlds where solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries are the keys to freedom. For a more personalized journey, you can also explore their VR Booths, where you can choose from a vast array of virtual experiences ranging from thrilling simulations to serene environments.

Whether you and your partner are seasoned gamers or first-time explorers, this will be an unforgettable date night. The experience is perfect for small groups and double dates.

When & Where: Open daily located in Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 St Unit 1298, Surrey

Cost: From $39 +tax per game per player

RSVP: Online here

CipherX Escape Room & VR Lounge

Embark on a thrilling and immersive Valentine’s Day adventure.

With four themed escape rooms inspired by Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Jumanji, and Chernobyl, couples can dive into their favorite stories and solve puzzles together.

The venue also offers a selection of virtual reality experiences, where fantasy and reality seamlessly blend for an unforgettable experience.

When & Where: Open Daily at 1065 Ridgeway Ave, Coquitlam

Cost: From $35-$70 / person

RSVP: Online here

West Coast Mini Putt

Who’s up for some glow in the dark putting?

This course in Richmond is a fun take on mini putt, perfect for a night out with the special someone. It offers a 9-hole course that is completely blacklight lit. And since it’s indoors, you can enjoy the fun rain or shine.

Reservations are required. so make sure to call or book ahead!

When & Where: Open Daily at 7391 Elmbridge Way, Richmond

Cost: From $20 per person

RSVP: Online here

Love Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge

Take your date night to the next level by bringing your significant other to Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and park will all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences and activities that will dazzle and amaze romantics of all ages.

When & Where: February 2-25 at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Varies

RSVP: Online here

Grandview Lanes

This popular local spot provides bowling lanes for both 5 and 10 pins, where you can play a game while savoring beer and tasty pub food.

If you aren’t able to make it on Valentine’s day, they also have a special Date Night special every Tuesday from 5-10pm. Visitors get one hour of bowling for up to 2 people for only $35.

For an extra exciting experience, they also offer glow-in-the-dark bowling, making it an ideal choice for a lively and enjoyable date night.

When & Where: Open daily at 2195 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Cost: from $6.50 / person / game

RSVP: Online here or call 604-253-2747

Singletree Winery

This Fraser Valley gem offers a plethora of unique dining experiences, including its all-new Wine Cabanas and winter domes.

Indulge in mulled wine, s’mores, charcuterie boards, and other delectable gourmet choices, all against the backdrop of stunning nature and a cozy fireplace.

When & Where: Open daily at 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Cost: from $50

Are there any Vancouver date ideas that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!