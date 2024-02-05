9 Vancouver Spots Perfect For Valentine’s Dinner + Dessert

From intimate dining spaces to decadent dessert havens, we’ve curated a list of romantic spots to make your Valentine’s Day in Vancouver celebrations truly special.

Explore these enchanting spots that blend exquisite cuisine with a captivating atmosphere, ensuring an unforgettable experience for you and your loved one.

These restaurants and bakeries near Vancouver provide the perfect setting to share a delightful moment with your special someone, regardless of your budget.

Vancouver Spots Perfect For Valentine’s Dinner + Dessert

CAVU Kitchen Bar

Conveniently located just off the lobby of the newly renovated Hilton Vancouver Airport, a brief 10-minute stroll from the SkyTrain station, CAVU Kitchen Bar invites couples to elevate their Valentine’s Day celebration.

Exclusively on the 14th, they are offering a delectable 3-course table d’hôte menu, with a grand finale named the ‘Chocolate Cave’—featuring a sumptuous chocolate dessert buffet.

Guests can also experience an extended celebration with their exclusive Valentine’s Day overnight package, ‘All You Need Is Love‘.This package includes a beautifully renovated guest room, a 3-course dinner, breakfast for two, and complimentary parking.

Location: 5911 Minoru Blvd, Richmond

RSVP: Online here

Faubourg Bakery

Embrace this season of love by sharing a Macaron Heart Pastry with your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Take delight in a rich Chocolate Mousse complemented by a delicious Brandied Cherry gelee. Fresh Raspberries provide the finishing complementary touch to elevate this exquisite creation.

For those seeking an extra touch of indulgence, there’s also a specially crafted Valentine-inspired High Tea Set on offer. This set features an array of sweet and savory delicacies designed to be shared with that special someone.

Location: 4 locations in Vancouver: Kerrisdale – 2156 W 41st Ave, Downtown – 769 Hornby St, Yaletown – 302 Davie St, Rivershore – 175-628 East Kent Ave S

Pre-order: Online here

Hog Shack

Nestled in the beautiful Steveston Village in Richmond, Hog Shack Cookhouse is the Lower Mainland’s only Kansas City Style BBQ offering a broad menu of smoked meats, burgers, tacos, salads and tasty appetizers!

Fancy some pulled pork? Freshly smoked beef brisket? Or try the legendary “Dino” beef bones, the elusive Burnt Ends, or their MASSIVE platters for 2 (Jurassic Platter) or 4 (Mammoth Platter), there is something on the menu for everyone from kids to seafood eaters.

They also just introduced an NEW ALL DAY Happy Hour Menu that runs Monday – Thursday. Hog Shack also runs special events from beer dinners to Super Bowl Buffets and can also cater your event with their catering division!

Location: 3900 Bayview St #160, Richmond

RSVP: Call 604-272-7264

D Spot Dessert

Make your Valentine’s Day even better with a sweet and delicious dessert. From home made ice cream, cakes, and Belgium chocolates, to creative savoury options, there are so many treats to choose from.

So why not drop by and share a milkshake and dessert for two and indulge in the sweetest moments life has to offer.

Location: 8555 120 St Unit 1, Delta

Pre-Order: Online here

Food by Fanta

Treat yourself to a Valentine’s Day meal that is not only delicious but also visually stunning.

From the delightful Sweet Thai fusion Thairamisu dessert to the flower dumplings and Rainbow Sangria Flight, your meal will be a symphony of passion and colors as vibrant as your love.

Location: 20542 Fraser Hwy #102, Langley

RSVP: Online here

Kove Kitchen

This warm and inviting eatery, right on the waters of Steveston, offers a boutique experience that fits any budget.

They serve unique local favourites, including handcrafted burgers, butter chicken poutine, fresh seafood, and an extensive cocktail list perfect for any occasion.

Location: 3900 Bayview St, Richmond

RSVP: Online here



La Forêt

A standout among Metro Vancouver’s most visually appealing cafes, they offers a vast array of delightful treats, making it the perfect choice for your partner with a sweet tooth.

From stuffed croissants to savoury waffles and coffees, your significant other will revel in feeling like the most special person in the world as they indulge to their heart’s content.

Location: 6848 Jubilee Ave, Burnaby

Pre-Order: Online here

Nightingale Restaurant

Situated within a picturesque heritage building adorned with cozy lighting, this establishment is the perfect choice for a romantic dinner with your significant other.

The highly acclaimed restaurant offers a delectable menu that continually changes to highlight the freshest seasonal ingredients, promising a fresh and captivating experience during each visit.

Location: 1017 W Hastings St, Vancouver

RSVP: Online here

PIVA Modern Italian

Indulge in a romantic Valentine’s dinner in New West, where the charming ambiance sets the stage for an unforgettable evening.

From the exquisite Italian cuisine to the warm and inviting atmosphere, PIVA offers the perfect backdrop for celebrating love on this special occasion.

Location: 787 Columbia St, New Westminster

RSVP: Online here

No matter what you do, we hope you have a fantastic evening filled with delicious food and special moments this Valentine’s Day in Vancouver!