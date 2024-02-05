6 Romantic Spas Near Vancouver Your Valentine Will LOVE

Embark on a delightful romantic getaway with your significant other this Valentine’s Day. Immerse yourselves in the luxury of pampering at these Vancouver spas, where you and your partner can indulge in a range of soothing treatments designed to enhance your sense of relaxation and deepen your connection.

With their idyllic settings, these spas provide the perfect backdrop for creating cherished memories, making your celebration of love truly special and unforgettable.

Romantic Vancouver Spas

Yuen Foot Massage

This Valentine’s day, give the experience that enriches the mind, body and spirit. They provide ancient Asian practices in a modern day wellness center. Including a variety of massages, reflexology, cupping, skin scraping, hot stone, as well as couple’s massages and group reflexology.

When & Where: Coal Harbour, 1440 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2S2

Cost: $40-$90

RSVP: Online here

Cave Cure & Therapies

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with one of the most romantic and unique service in the Lower Mainland.

The hydrotherapy & massage package, exclusively available at CAVE Therapies, offers a special Valentine’s treat for you and your special someone, featuring a mineral or salt bath or a full spa package along with chocolate covered strawberries.

When & Where: Open Daily at #103 – 20121 Willowbrook Drive, Langley Twp

Cost: $260-$470

RSVP: Online here

Sabai Thai Spa

Your ideal spot for a relaxing Thai massage and serene ambiance, perfect for a romantic couple’s massage spa date. Their signature services includes: Thai massage, Siam Blend Massage, Oil Massage, Facials, Thai Foot Reflexology, and RMT. They also provide full spa packages for the ultimate relaxation.

When & Where: Only daily at 7 locations across Metro Vancouver: Coal Harbour, West Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, North Vancouver, New Westminster, Langley, and Metrotown

Cost: From $150

RSVP: Online here

Circle Wellness

This completely private, clothing optional spa offers: alternate hot & cold therapy, overhead rain shower, cedar soaking tub, and the spa’s signature WellPod – a multisensory, salt room/sauna hybrid that is sure to inspire. You can also take the romance home with a set of Circle Wellness signature products, and let your senses transport you back to the magic every day.

When & Where: By booking only at 1297 Johnston St, Granville Island, Vancouver

Cost: $219-$279

RSVP: Online here

Willow Stream Spa

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the world-renowned spa, located on the fifth floor of the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Enjoy locally-inspired treatments, a Japanese Zen tub, and beautiful mountain views from the outdoor spa terrace. Additional amenities include a Jacuzzi, steam room, mineral bath, dry sauna, fitness center, and indoor lounges.

When & Where: Open Daily from 8am – 10 pm in the Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: $200 – $350

RSVP: Online here

Art of Sauna and Spa

Indulge in a relaxing Valentine’s Day experience with a range of satisfying treatments for you and your partner. Along with your massage or facial, you can explore eight unique sauna rooms, including the Himalayan salt room, Turkish Hammam, Finnish Dry, Eucalyptus Steam Room, Aroma Steam room, and more.

When & Where: Open daily at 7818 6th Street, Burnaby

Cost: $150 – $250

RSVP: Online here

Is there any romantic Vancouver spas that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!