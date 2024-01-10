Winter may be in full swing but that doesn’t mean you can’t visit incredible destinations for a luxurious getaway.

The Scandinave Spa in Whistler is a hot spot in the Summer, but the colder months offer an even more picturesque oasis to unwind.

Head down a nature trail to the hidden gem, nestled amongst the wilderness of Whistler. It’s equipped with cozy little huts and Scandinavian baths.

They offer the usual spa treatments, like deep tissue and Swedish-style massages. But, this isn’t your typical spa.

Take a dip in both hot and cold baths to revitalize your mind and body. Find warmth in one of the solariums, saunas or steam rooms. Or just kick your feet back and read by the campfire as you take in the nature surrounding you.

Access to the baths is included in any spa treatment or if the baths are all you need, pay $145-$180 for entry, depending on the season. You can stay all day, and you will want to. With a café upstairs you can have lunch with a view.

For those looking for quiet time and a detox from the outside world, it’s the perfect oasis.

You’re not allowed to speak or use your phone so you can fully be present and take in the crisp air, mountains and all of the sounds nature brings.

Scandinave Spa

Location: 8010 Mons Road, Whistler