5 Waterfalls Near Vancouver That Almost Always Freeze Over In The Winter

Ignore the advice of TLC and do go chasing waterfalls. The breathtaking sight of waterfalls is even more magical during the winter months when some of them expected to completely freeze over.

So put on your warmest hiking gear plus winter boots and escape the city to find some of the most beautiful frozen waterfalls within an hour or two from Vancouver.

Waterfalls Near Vancouver That Usually Freeze Over

Brandywine Falls, Whistler



This waterfall in Whistler is a popular place to visit all seasons of the year, but there’s something extra special about seeing it in the winter. The spectacular 70-metre waterfall usually freezes over during the colder months and it’s something everyone needs to experience at least once.

Alexander Falls, Whistler

Marvel at this gorgeous waterfall, also in Whistler, that transforms into a winter wonderland at this time of year. The waterfall stands 55-metres tall and you can witness all of its beauty from a viewing platform or snowshoe right to the base to get the full effect.

Nairn Falls, Pemberton

Head to Pemberton to discover this serene waterfall that is typically covered in icicles throughout the winter. Nairn Falls Provincial Park is also an idyllic spot to go snowshoeing, with an easy 3 km trail that takes about 1.5 hours round trip.

Norvan Falls, North Vancouver

When there’s a cold snap, you can definitely expect to find this gorgeous waterfall in North Vancouver’s Lynn Headwaters Regional Park transform into a giant column of ice. The trail to get there is often icy as well, so make sure to wear spikes or snowshoes.

Cascade Falls, Mission

This 30-metre waterfall in Mission is a popular place to make a pit stop on road trips, but it’s a must-visit destination all in itself. The falls can be reached after a short 1 km trail leading to a viewing platform and suspension bridge.

