Sip Away In A Wine Cabana For Your Next Date Night In The Fraser Valley

Scratch the dinner/movie and opt for something a little more elevated for your next date night out thanks to Singletree Winery in Abbotsford.

This Fraser Valley gem offers a plethora of unique dining experiences, including its all-new Wine Cabanas.

RELATED: You Can Have A Personal Wine and Cheese Tasting Inside A Dome in BC

Wintertime at Singletree Wine Cabanas

Wine and dine your significant other by booking out one of these cozy cabanas. They’re just $25 per person (must be 19+). The price includes your first glass of wine and 90 minutes in ones of the cabanas.

You can add on to your visit with the the additional purchase of a bottle or glass of wine, or another specialty drink, like a mug of mulled wine, mulled cider, spiked hot chocolate, or a hot toddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sip Magazine (@sip_magazine)

Further enhance your experience by adding some food options, including the winery’s Charcuterie for Two or Chip ‘n’ Dip Trio spreads.

And those with a sweet tooth may want to add the “S’more and Pour” package to their visit, where they can roast marshmallows over the fire pit and choose from a series of scrumptious gourmet s’more selections.

Di Vine Dome Tasting Experience

Singletree Winery also offers a unique dome dining experience with its Instagram-worthy Di Vine Domes.

Book out either their Enchanted Forest or Canadian Cabin domes, both of which offer the perfect backdrop for a wine tasting outing this winter.

The domes are available for bookings Wednesday through Sunday at noon, 2 pm and 4 pm seatings. It’s $35 per person, which includes your first glass of wine and 90 minutes in a Di Vine Dome.

Much like the Wine Cabanas, you can add on extra drink and food options for an additional cost to completely customize your visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Ullock | Vancouver’s Best Food and Fun (@laura.ullock)

For more information on these one-of-a-kind dining experiences, visit Singletree Winery’s website.

Singletree Winery

Address: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford