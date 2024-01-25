Sip Away In A Wine Cabana For Your Next Date Night In The Fraser Valley

Scratch the dinner/movie and opt for something a little more elevated for your next date night out thanks to Singletree Winery in Abbotsford.
This Fraser Valley gem offers a plethora of unique dining experiences, including its all-new Wine Cabanas.
Wintertime at Singletree Wine Cabanas
Wine and dine your significant other by booking out one of these cozy cabanas. They’re just $25 per person (must be 19+). The price includes your first glass of wine and 90 minutes in ones of the cabanas.
You can add on to your visit with the the additional purchase of a bottle or glass of wine, or another specialty drink, like a mug of mulled wine, mulled cider, spiked hot chocolate, or a hot toddy.
Further enhance your experience by adding some food options, including the winery’s Charcuterie for Two or Chip ‘n’ Dip Trio spreads.
And those with a sweet tooth may want to add the “S’more and Pour” package to their visit, where they can roast marshmallows over the fire pit and choose from a series of scrumptious gourmet s’more selections.
Di Vine Dome Tasting Experience
Singletree Winery also offers a unique dome dining experience with its Instagram-worthy Di Vine Domes.
Book out either their Enchanted Forest or Canadian Cabin domes, both of which offer the perfect backdrop for a wine tasting outing this winter.
The domes are available for bookings Wednesday through Sunday at noon, 2 pm and 4 pm seatings. It’s $35 per person, which includes your first glass of wine and 90 minutes in a Di Vine Dome.
Much like the Wine Cabanas, you can add on extra drink and food options for an additional cost to completely customize your visit.
For more information on these one-of-a-kind dining experiences, visit Singletree Winery’s website.
Singletree Winery
Address: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford
