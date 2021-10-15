You Can Now Have A Personal Wine And Cheese Tasting Inside A Dome This Fall

Imagine dinning under twinkling lights in a giant cozy snow globe, and to make it even better…wine.
If this sounds like your type of thing, then take a visit to Singletree Winery in Abbotsford for a wine tasting experience like no other in the Fraser Valley.
The 12-acre family-owned winery is offering tastings in one of its two new Di Vine Domes. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3.
1. Choose your vibe
Guests can choose between the whimsical Enchanted Forest Dome or the cozy Canadian Cabin Dome.
2. Select your tasting package
- Package A includes five flight tastings ($20) and a $30 in-store wine purchase credit.
- Package B includes five flight tastings and gourmet charcuterie ($30) and a $20 in-store wine purchase credit.
- Package C includes a three-course gourmet dinner courtesy of chef Adrian Beaty. The $75 total package also comes with five flight tastings and is only available Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
3. Reserve the dome
The domes are open between 12pm – 5:30pm Wednesday through Sunday. In order to reserve your spot, guests have to fill out a form and pay a $50 deposit per person.
There’s a minimum of two people and a maximum of six people per dome, in order to make a reservation.
This cozy experience is the ultimate fall/winter date night that both you and your partner will enjoy.
Singletree Winery
Where: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford
