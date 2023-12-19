MOTHER CLOUD | Spatial Sound Festival 2024
MOTHER CLOUD | Spatial Sound Festival
February 21st to 25th 2024
MOTHER CLOUD Festival forms annually, every winter, to present new work in spatial sound. Its program reflects the wide range of musicianship, purposes and practices multichannel audio technology is being called on by.
As the only music festival powered by 4DSOUND in North America, it connects and highlights leading local and international artists working with this software.
MOTHER CLOUD celebrates the particular relationship between artist and audience that spatial sound systems manifest, based on their capacity to suspend time, thicken space, and diffuse temporary worlds.
Full Festival Passes currently on sale. Individual program tickets will be released in January 2024.