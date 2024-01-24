Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
Love is in the air as you cross over the suspension bridge this February.
From February 2 – 25, take your date night to the new heights with Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. You can take a stroll down the sparkling Cliffwalk and pose next to the illuminated rainforest chandelier with the light of your life.
Visit the lovely birds of Raptors Ridge, enjoy live music and Valentine’s themed photo opportunities and activities.
In addition to its regular menu, The Cliff House Restaurant will be offering special feature items during the event including a Rose Martini, a Chicken Supreme and a decadent Dark Chocolate Molten Cake. Seating in The Cliff House Restaurant will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Visits are scheduled in 30-minute arrival increments. Don’t forget, BC Annual Passholders need to reserve their entry time online prior to every visit. Please note, during Love Lights, Treetops Adventure will be closed for a tune-up. All other regular Park attractions remain open during the event.
For general information, including the free shuttle schedule to and from Canada Place, please visit www.capbridge.com or call 604.985.7474.
What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park featuring Love Lights
When: February 2 – 25, 2024: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Extended hours until 9:00 p.m. February 14 – 18)
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Cost: See website for admission rates. Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.capbridge.com, with limited tickets available, so book early to avoid heartache!