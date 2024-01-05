5 Vancouver Restaurants That May Make You Feel Like You’re On a Holiday

When it comes to finding an entertaining place to dine at, there is no shortage in Vancouver.

While restaurants are plentiful, there are a few that stand out in terms of decor or ambiance. We have rounded up just a few that may transport you and trick your mind to thinking you are on a vacation or elsewhere.

Check out these Vancouver restaurants that have taken the experience to a new level. Use that to enjoy good eats while pretending you are on vacation.

RELATED: Vancouver is Getting a Hello Kitty Cafe

Visit These Vancouver Restaurants For Unique Vibes

Shameful Tiki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiki New England (@tikinewengland)

If you have ever gone to a luau, or wanted to, this place will give you serious tropical vibes. Enjoy Polynesian cocktails and cuisine, as well as a purely exotic ambiance with island-themed decor. This is your classic tiki bar but will make you feel like you aren’t in “Raincover” at all.

Address: 4362 Main St, Vancouver,

The Eatery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Eatery (@eaterysushi)

Perhaps one of Vancouver’s very well known “cool” restaurant, The Eatery never loses it’s appeal. This sushi restaurant’s decor has been entertaining people since 1983 (after all all good things came from the 80s right?). With funky art, humourous quotes, this is the “coolest” place to have your Asian fusion meal. Yes the sushi is delicious as well.

Address: 3431 W. Broadway, Vancouver

Loula’s Taverna & Bar

The sister restaurant of Nammos Estiatorio, arguably the best Greek restaurant in Vancouver, is Loula’s. This place recently opened up on Commercial Drive, and is already a popular destination. Not only is the food phenomenal, but the decor will make you feel you are dining in Athens.

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Bonjour Vietnam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuwei Long 龍書維 (@shuwei.long.life)



If you love Vietnamese food, this place will not only entertain your taste buds but will transport you to a tropical oasis. Part of the charm of this beautiful restaurant is all the photo opportunities with the lush green backdrops, bright pink florals, and even a swing. It’s truly a beautiful experience and place to dine at.

Address: 3944 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Memory Corner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 有香台灣料理 Memory Corner (@memorycorner888)

This vibrant Taiwanese restaurant is amply named Memory Corner, to honour the owner’s grandparent’s original restaurant in Taiwan. They have gone above and beyond to recreate the colourful atmosphere of the streets, including the vintage mailboxes set up right inside the front door.

The beautifully curated restaurant dedicates both their food and their decor to the restaurant’s origin. Specializing in lamb dishes from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, as well as offering classic items like deep fried chicken, shaved ice desserts, and much more.

Address: 1110-4651 Garden City Road

Of course there are plenty of beautiful spaces to explore in the city. If you happen to dine at any, be sure to tag us on Instagram using #604Now.