WCW Comedy Tour with ;Kill Tony’ Legend, Jared Nathan
Vancouver, let’s get our laugh on!
The hilarious Jared Nathan is coming out West for a comedy a show you do not wanna miss!
That’s right ‘Kill Tony’ legend, Jared Nathan will be in BC, Family Day Long Weekend!
For those who don’t know, Jared Nathan, is a comedian with ‘special needs‘ based out of Toronto, Ontario – who is now one of North America’s rising comics attributed to his numerous appearances on the world famous, Kill Tony Show, recorded live in Austin, Texas.
Jared’s meteoric rise to fame began when he took the comedy world by storm on the Kill Tony show. His razor-sharp wit, infectious charm, and fearless approach to comedy have won over audiences from globally.
Having already shared the stage with comedy heavyweights like Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe, Jared Nathan is now bringing his comedy across the country.
JARED NATHAN’S WCW COMEDY TOUR – FEBRUARY 15TH (8PM & 10PM)
OPENING ACT: Himansu Patel (Triple Decker Comedy Tour, Toronto, @himansucomedy)
UNDERGROUND COMEDY CLUB | 120 WEST HASTINGS STREET