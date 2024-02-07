Valentine’s Cocktail Class at Odd Society
Learn some skills with the one you love at a Valentine’s Cocktail Class!
Tickets include a tour of the distillery with Master Distiller-Gordon Glanz, lessons by award winning bartender Chris Enns on making 3 unique cocktails at your own station, enjoy your self-made cocktails, a selection of snacks and a day-of 10% discount on Odd Society bottles.
Tools will be provided for class.
**must be at least 19 years old to attend
Tickets are $90 +GST (gratuities included) for February 11th at 3:30pm and 6:30 pm at: https://www.exploretock.com/oddsocietyspirits/event/463389/valentines-cocktail-class