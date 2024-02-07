604 Now
,

Valentine’s Cocktail Class at Odd Society

Valentine's Cocktail Class

Learn some skills with the one you love at a Valentine’s Cocktail Class!

Tickets include a tour of the distillery with Master Distiller-Gordon Glanz, lessons by award winning bartender Chris Enns on making 3 unique cocktails at your own station, enjoy your self-made cocktails, a selection of snacks and a day-of 10% discount on Odd Society bottles.

Tools will be provided for class.

**must be at least 19 years old to attend

Tickets are $90 +GST  (gratuities included) for February 11th at 3:30pm and 6:30 pm at: https://www.exploretock.com/oddsocietyspirits/event/463389/valentines-cocktail-class

 

Back To Calendar

Location

Odd Society Spirits

1725 Powell St
Vancouver, BC V5L 1H6

  • Date

    February 11

  • Time

    6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

  • Tickets

    $90

More Info