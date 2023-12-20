Sin City Illusions Presents: Paul Romhany – Enchantments Unveiled
Originally from New Zealand Paul Romhany is an award winning magician who has brought laughter and amazement to people in over 125 countries.
Having won the prestigious Grand Master of Magic award, Paul’s show is one of the most original acts in the world today.
Step into a world where reality blurs and wonder and humor take center stage!
Enchantments Unveiled invites you to witness an extraordinary magic show that defies the boundaries of imagination. This show is like no other in the world.
The first half features mind blowing magic and mind-reading blended with comedy, while the second half is a magical tribute to Charlie Chaplin. Imagine what it would look like if Chaplin did magic.
Paul has spent a lifetime developing his act and is considered the best Chaplin impersonator in the world. He has blended comedy, music, and magic to create one of the most original, hilarious, and charming acts in the world.
The show takes place on February 10th from 7-9pm. Tickets are currently onsale for $39.50 and can be purchased online here.