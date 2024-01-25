Lunar New Year at the Chinese Canadian Museum!
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the museum as we host our first Lunar New Year at the Wing Sang Building!
From January 24 to February 11, every visitor (with paid admission) to the museum will receive a fortune cookie!
Visitors who find a GOLDEN TICKET inside their cookie will be eligible to win amazing Lunar New Year prizes from various contest partners!
SPECIAL CELEBRATION EVENT
From Saturday, February 10 to Sunday, February 11, the museum will also be hosting various activities.
Enjoy free tastings of traditional Lunar New Year treats and curated teas from Chinatown tea shops on both days (while quantities last).