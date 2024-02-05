604 Now
,

Filipino Film Screening & Discussion – Kalinga (Care)

Filipino Film Screening & Discussion – Kalinga (Care)

Join us for a FREE screening of the short documentary Kalinga (Care). Witness the sacrifices as caregivers struggle to reunite with their children and families and map out the emotional landscapes of migrant labour.

🎤 Post-screening discussion

Stay after the film for refreshments and a discussion of the themes explored with the filmmaker, Kent Donguines, and participant, Maria Facundo-Lilly; moderated by Archierose Natividad.

🎟️ Reserve your FREE ticket now!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to be inspired and informed. Secure your spot today.

🎬 Presented by Story Money Impact and generously supported by the City of Vancouver

Back To Calendar

Location

Trinity Grace United Church

803 East 16th Avenue
Vancouver, BC V5T 2V7 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    February 10

  • Time

    6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

  • Tickets

    Free

More Info