Filipino Film Screening & Discussion – Kalinga (Care)
Join us for a FREE screening of the short documentary Kalinga (Care). Witness the sacrifices as caregivers struggle to reunite with their children and families and map out the emotional landscapes of migrant labour.
🎤 Post-screening discussion
Stay after the film for refreshments and a discussion of the themes explored with the filmmaker, Kent Donguines, and participant, Maria Facundo-Lilly; moderated by Archierose Natividad.
🎬 Presented by Story Money Impact and generously supported by the City of Vancouver