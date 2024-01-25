Lunar New Year – Lion Dancing at Burnaby Heights
The Year of the Dragon has arrived!
The Lion Dancers will once again grace the Heights bringing good fortune.
When: Listen for the sound of the drum on February 17 starting from 12 pm to catch this dazzling performance!
Where: The Lions will be starting at the Heights Fountain Square at 405 MacDonald Ave., then travel on Hastings St. toward Gamma Ave. before heading down to Boundary Rd.
Enter for a chance to win a $20 gift certificate to your favourite Heights business from special hidden fortune cookies available at selected Burnaby Heights Businesses (from Boundary Rd. to Gamma Ave.) starting February 9. Visit our website for a list of merchant participants.