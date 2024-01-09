Here’s All 390 Restaurants Participating In Dine Out Vancouver 2024
Dine Out Vancouver will return for 2024 and just revealed its highly anticipated lineup featuring 390 restaurants.
Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience meals at hundreds of restaurants across Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.
2024 will mark the 22nd year of the ever popular festival, which will run from January 17 to February 4.
There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, and $50-$59. (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.
List of Dine Out Vancouver 2024 Restaurants
Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.
- 1931 Gallery Bistro
- 2nd Floor Gastown
- 75 West Coast Grill
- A. Bento
- The Acorn
- Acqua Restaurant & Bar
- Acquafarina
- Addah
- Afghan Horsemen Restaurant
- Afghan Kitchen South Surrey
- Afuri Ramen & Dumpling – Richmond
- Afuri Ramen – Vancouver
- Agra Tandoori
- Agra Tandoori – Burnaby
- Ajishou Brentwood Japanese Restaurant
- Al Porto Ristorante
- Alchemy Bar & Kitchen
- Alimentaria Mexicana
- Alouette Bistro
- Anatoli Souvlaki
- Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside
- Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek
- The Arbor
- Arc Restaurant + Bar
- Archer Dining
- Arike Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
- Arms Reach Bistro
- Atlas Steak + Fish – Burnaby
- Atlas Steak + Fish – Langley
- Bacaro
- Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
- Baci A Taste of Italy
- Ban Chok Dee – Maple Ridge
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Kitsilano
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Surrey
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Broadway
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Davie
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Robson
- Banter Room
- Bar Gobo
- Bar Susu
- Bayside Lounge
- BC Kitchen
- Beach House Restaurant
- Belgard Kitchen
- Bellagio Cafe – Downtown
- Bells & Whistles – Dunbar
- Bells & Whistles – Fraser
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge – South Granville
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
- Birdies Eats + Drinks
- Bistro Sakana
- Black + Blue
- Black Walnut
- Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
- The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
- The Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock
- Bombay Kitchen + Bar – Commercial Drive
- Bombay Kitchen + Bar – Denman
- Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
- Bonta Italian Risotrante
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen
- Bravo Cucina Ristorante Italiano
- Brewhall
- Britannia Brewing Ladner
- Britannia Brewing Steveston
- Brix & Mortar
- Broli Kitchen
- Browns Socialhouse – QE Theatre
- Bruno Restaurant
- Bufala Edgemont
- Bufala Kerrisdale
- Bufala River District
- Burnaby Mountain Restaurant
- Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford
- Cactus Club Cafe – Ash
- Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall
- Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
- Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour
- Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam Centre
- Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
- Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
- Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby
- Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
- Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal
- Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
- Cactus Club Cafe – Schoolhouse Street
- Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road
- Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Mall
- Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square
- Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway
- Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
- Caffe La Tana
- Cafe One – Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel
- Cambie Vietnamese Restaurant
- Cantina Norte
- Capo & the Spritz
- Cardero’s Restaurant
- Carlino
- Carthage Cafe
- The Cascade Room
- Cask Whisky Vault
- Catch 122
- Catch Kitchen + Bar
- Cazba Restaurant
- Chambar Restaurant
- Charcoal & Woodz – Surrey
- Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
- Chez Michel
- Chickpea
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Coal Harbour
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Richmond
- Cibo Trattoria
- CinCin Ristorante + Bar
- Claudio’s Ristorante
- Clough Club
- Coal Harbour Bar
- Coast Restaurant
- Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer
- C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine
- D/6 Bar & Lounge
- Dahlia Restaurant & Bar
- Davie Dosa Company
- Delara Restaurant
- Delhi 6 Indian Bistro
- Di Beppe
- District Bar Restaurant
- Diva at the Met
- Dockside Restaurant
- Don at Kitsilano
- Dovetail
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Ambleside Beach
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Brentwood
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Fir Street
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Grandview Corners
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Guildford
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Langley
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Lansdowne
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Port Coquitlam
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Robson
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Station Square
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Test Kitchen
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Yaletown
- East is East Chai Lounge – Broadway
- East is East Chai Lounge – Main Street
- El Guapo
- El Santo
- Ember Indian Kitchen
- Enzo’s Rustico Romano
- Espana
- Fable Diner
- Fable Diner & Bar
- Fable Kitchen
- Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
- Farina a Legna
- Farmhouse
- Fiorino, Italian Street Food
- Fishworks
- Five Roads Brewing Co.
- Five Sails
- The Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
- Flying Pig – Olympic Village
- Flying Pig – Yaletown
- Food by Fanta
- Forage
- Forecast Coffee
- Fort Pub & Grill
- Four Olives Restaurant
- Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar
- Freebird Table & Bar
- The French Table Bistro
- Fufú Soufflé Pancake Café
- Gary’s
- Gastronomy
- Gino’s Restaurant
- Glass House Estate Winery
- Glowbal
- Grace of India
- The Greek by Anatoli
- The Greek Gastown
- Gringo – Davie Street
- Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown
- Gyu- Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
- H Tasting Lounge
- H2 Kitchen + Bar
- Hardbean Brunch Co – Port Moody
- Hardbean Brunch Co. Willoughby
- Hariyali Express Indian Cuisine & Bar
- Hart House Restaurant
- Havana Restaurant
- Haven Kitchen & Bar
- Hawksworth Restaurant
- Hendricks
- Homura Yakiniku
- Honey Salt
- Hook Restaurant
- Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen – East Van
- Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen – New West
- Hydra Estiatorio Mediterranean
- Impostori Trattoria
- Indian Oven
- The Italian Kitchen
- The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar
- Jambo Grill
- Jamoneria by Arc
- Jess’ Restaurant
- Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House
- Jungle Room
- Karma Indian Bistro
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
- Ki-Isu – West Vancouver
- Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown
- Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Richmond
- The Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill
- Kitstaya Sushi
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
- L’Abattoir
- La Taqueria – Brentwood
- La Taqueria – Hastings
- La Taqueria – Yukon
- La Taqueria Food Truck
- Ladurée
- Las Margaritas Restaurant
- Lift Bar Grill View
- Little Karp Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- Little Mexico Cantina
- Liuyishou Hot Pot Vancouver
- Living Room at Hotel Belmont
- The Lobby Restaurant & Lounge
- Locus Restaurant & Lounge
- The Lodge Steakhouse
- Lucky Taco
- Lucky Taco – River District
- Luppolo X Local Pizzaiolo
- The Mackenzie Room
- Maenam
- Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria
- Maria’s Taverna
- Match Eatery & Public House
- Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
- MeeT in Yaletown
- Menya Itto
- Mila Plant-Based
- Milestones – Coquitlam
- Milestones – Guildford
- Milestones – Langley
- Milestones – Park Royal
- Milestones – Southpoint
- Milestones – Tsawwassen
- Milltown Bar & Grill
- Minami Restaurant Yaletown
- Mintara on Burnaby Mountain
- Missing Chopsticks
- MIXT Lobby Lounge
- Mnimes Restaurant & Bar
- Momo Factory
- Momo Hut Restaurant & Bar
- Monarca
- Mosaic Bar & Grill
- Moxies – Davie
- Moxies – Langley
- Moxies – Richmond
- Moxies – West Georgia
- Mumbai Masala Indian – North Vancouver
- Nana’s Green Tea
- Notch8
- Nuba – Gastown
- Nuba – Kitsilano
- Nuba – Mount Pleasant
- Nuba – Yaletown
- O’Hares Gastropub
- Old Spaghetti Factory – Gastown
- Omnitsky Delicatessen
- Ophelia
- P2B Bistro & Bar
- Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street
- Palate Kitchen
- Palki Restaurant
- Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
- Parker Rooftop
- Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
- Paul Bakery Cafe & Restaurant
- Pepino’s Spaghetti House
- Pho Den
- Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
- Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
- Poor Italian Ristorante
- Portobello Ristorante
- Portuguese Club of Vancouver
- Potluck Hawker
- Pourhouse
- Prestons Restaurant & Lounge
- Provence Marinaside
- Restaurant Yugo
- Riley’s Fish & Steak
- RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
- Rivers Reach Pub
- Riverway Restaurant
- Robba da Matti – Gastown
- Robba da Matti – Kitsilano
- Robba da Matti – West End
- Robba da Matti – Yaletown
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Main Street
- Romer’s – Kitsilano
- Romer’s – Port Moody
- Romer’s – River District
- Ruex Cafe and Bar
- RV’s Butter Kitchen
- S+L Kitchen & Bar – Abbotsford
- S+L Kitchen & Bar – Langley
- S+L Kitchen & Bar – South Surrey
- Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro
- The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant
- Say Mercy!
- Seaside Provisions
- Seasons in the Park
- Shaughnessy Restaurant
- The Shoestring Cafe
- Showcase Restaurant & Bar
- Sidebar Grill
- Sing Sing Beer Bar
- Six Acres
- Smitty’s Oyster House – Main St
- Smoke & Bones BBQ
- Social
- Sprezzatura
- Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub
- Stanley’s Bar & Grill
- Steveston Seafood House
- Stock & Supply
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Davie St
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Main St
- Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
- Tap & Barrel – Bridges
- Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
- Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village
- Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
- Tap & Barrel – South Surrey
- The Teahouse Restaurant
- Tendon Kohaku – Downtown
- The Ballyhoo Public House
- The Canadian Brewhouse
- The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill – Abbotsford
- The Loft at Meadow Gardens
- The Main on Main
- The Rail & River Bistro
- The Wild Fig Restaurant & Lounge
- Time & Place
- Tocador
- Toloache Mexican Kitchen
- Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
- Torafuku
- Trattoria – Burnaby
- Trattoria – Park Royal
- Tutto Restaurant & Bar
- Unwind Restaurant and Lounge
- UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar
- The Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar
- Ventura Room
- The Victor
- Vij’s
- Village Taphouse
- Virtuous Pie
- Vivace on the Drive
- Water St. Cafe
- West Oak Restaurant
- Wildlight Kitchen + Bar
- Yuu Japanese Tapas
- Zarak by Afghan Kitchen
- Zubu Ramen – Downtown
- Zubu Ramen – Kerrisdale
- Zubu Ramen – Metrotown
- Zubu Ramen – Park Royal