Here’s All 390 Restaurants Participating In Dine Out Vancouver 2024

Dine Out Vancouver will return for 2024 and just revealed its highly anticipated lineup featuring 390 restaurants.

Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience meals at hundreds of restaurants across Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

2024 will mark the 22nd year of the ever popular festival, which will run from January 17 to February 4.

There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, and $50-$59. (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.

List of Dine Out Vancouver 2024 Restaurants

Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.

  1. 1931 Gallery Bistro
  2. 2nd Floor Gastown
  3. 75 West Coast Grill
  4. A. Bento
  5. The Acorn
  6. Acqua Restaurant & Bar
  7. Acquafarina
  8. Addah
  9. Afghan Horsemen Restaurant
  10. Afghan Kitchen South Surrey
  11. Afuri Ramen & Dumpling – Richmond
  12. Afuri Ramen – Vancouver
  13. Agra Tandoori
  14. Agra Tandoori – Burnaby
  15. Ajishou Brentwood Japanese Restaurant
  16. Al Porto Ristorante
  17. Alchemy Bar & Kitchen
  18. Alimentaria Mexicana
  19. Alouette Bistro
  20. Anatoli Souvlaki
  21. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside
  22. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek
  23. The Arbor
  24. Arc Restaurant + Bar
  25. Archer Dining
  26. Arike Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
  27. Arms Reach Bistro
  28. Atlas Steak + Fish – Burnaby
  29. Atlas Steak + Fish – Langley
  30. Bacaro
  31. Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
  32. Baci A Taste of Italy
  33. Ban Chok Dee – Maple Ridge
  34. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Kitsilano
  35. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Surrey
  36. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Broadway
  37. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Davie
  38. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Robson
  39. Banter Room
  40. Bar Gobo
  41. Bar Susu
  42. Bayside Lounge
  43. BC Kitchen
  44. Beach House Restaurant
  45. Belgard Kitchen
  46. Bellagio Cafe – Downtown
  47. Bells & Whistles – Dunbar
  48. Bells & Whistles – Fraser
  49. Bin 4 Burger Lounge – South Granville
  50. Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
  51. Birdies Eats + Drinks
  52. Bistro Sakana
  53. Black + Blue
  54. Black Walnut
  55. Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
  56. The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
  57. The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
  58. The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
  59. The Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock
  60. Bombay Kitchen + Bar – Commercial Drive
  61. Bombay Kitchen + Bar – Denman
  62. Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
  63. Bonta Italian Risotrante
  64. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  65. Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen
  66. Bravo Cucina Ristorante Italiano
  67. Brewhall
  68. Britannia Brewing Ladner
  69. Britannia Brewing Steveston
  70. Brix & Mortar
  71. Broli Kitchen
  72. Browns Socialhouse – QE Theatre
  73. Bruno Restaurant
  74. Bufala Edgemont
  75. Bufala Kerrisdale
  76. Bufala River District
  77. Burnaby Mountain Restaurant
  78. Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford
  79. Cactus Club Cafe – Ash
  80. Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall
  81. Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
  82. Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour
  83. Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam Centre
  84. Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
  85. Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
  86. Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby
  87. Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
  88. Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal
  89. Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
  90. Cactus Club Cafe – Schoolhouse Street
  91. Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road
  92. Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Mall
  93. Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square
  94. Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway
  95. Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
  96. Caffe La Tana
  97. Cafe One – Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel
  98. Cambie Vietnamese Restaurant
  99. Cantina Norte
  100. Capo & the Spritz
  101. Cardero’s Restaurant
  102. Carlino
  103. Carthage Cafe
  104. The Cascade Room
  105. Cask Whisky Vault
  106. Catch 122
  107. Catch Kitchen + Bar
  108. Cazba Restaurant
  109. Chambar Restaurant
  110. Charcoal & Woodz – Surrey
  111. Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
  112. Chez Michel
  113. Chickpea
  114. Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Coal Harbour
  115. Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Richmond
  116. Cibo Trattoria
  117. CinCin Ristorante + Bar
  118. Claudio’s Ristorante
  119. Clough Club
  120. Coal Harbour Bar
  121. Coast Restaurant
  122. Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer
  123. C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine
  124. D/6 Bar & Lounge
  125. Dahlia Restaurant & Bar
  126. Davie Dosa Company
  127. Delara Restaurant
  128. Delhi 6 Indian Bistro
  129. Di Beppe
  130. District Bar Restaurant
  131. Diva at the Met
  132. Dockside Restaurant
  133. Don at Kitsilano
  134. Dovetail
  135. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Ambleside Beach
  136. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Brentwood
  137. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Fir Street
  138. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Grandview Corners
  139. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Guildford
  140. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Langley
  141. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Lansdowne
  142. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Port Coquitlam
  143. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Robson
  144. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Station Square
  145. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Test Kitchen
  146. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Yaletown
  147. East is East Chai Lounge – Broadway
  148. East is East Chai Lounge – Main Street
  149. El Guapo
  150. El Santo
  151. Ember Indian Kitchen
  152. Enzo’s Rustico Romano
  153. Espana
  154. Fable Diner
  155. Fable Diner & Bar
  156. Fable Kitchen
  157. Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
  158. Farina a Legna
  159. Farmhouse
  160. Fiorino, Italian Street Food
  161. Fishworks
  162. Five Roads Brewing Co.
  163. Five Sails
  164. The Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
  165. Flying Pig – Olympic Village
  166. Flying Pig – Yaletown
  167. Food by Fanta
  168. Forage
  169. Forecast Coffee
  170. Fort Pub & Grill
  171. Four Olives Restaurant
  172. Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar
  173. Freebird Table & Bar
  174. The French Table Bistro
  175. Fufú Soufflé Pancake Café
  176. Gary’s
  177. Gastronomy
  178. Gino’s Restaurant
  179. Glass House Estate Winery
  180. Glowbal
  181. Grace of India
  182. The Greek by Anatoli
  183. The Greek Gastown
  184. Gringo – Davie Street
  185. Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
  186. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown
  187. Gyu- Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
  188. H Tasting Lounge
  189. H2 Kitchen + Bar
  190. Hardbean Brunch Co – Port Moody
  191. Hardbean Brunch Co. Willoughby
  192. Hariyali Express Indian Cuisine & Bar
  193. Hart House Restaurant
  194. Havana Restaurant
  195. Haven Kitchen & Bar
  196. Hawksworth Restaurant
  197. Hendricks
  198. Homura Yakiniku
  199. Honey Salt
  200. Hook Restaurant
  201. Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen – East Van
  202. Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen – New West
  203. Hydra Estiatorio Mediterranean
  204. Impostori Trattoria
  205. Indian Oven
  206. The Italian Kitchen
  207. The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar
  208. Jambo Grill
  209. Jamoneria by Arc
  210. Jess’ Restaurant
  211. Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House
  212. Jungle Room
  213. Karma Indian Bistro
  214. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
  215. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
  216. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
  217. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
  218. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
  219. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
  220. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
  221. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
  222. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
  223. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
  224. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
  225. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
  226. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
  227. Ki-Isu – West Vancouver
  228. Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown
  229. Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Richmond
  230. The Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill
  231. Kitstaya Sushi
  232. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
  233. L’Abattoir
  234. La Taqueria – Brentwood
  235. La Taqueria – Hastings
  236. La Taqueria – Yukon
  237. La Taqueria Food Truck
  238. Ladurée
  239. Las Margaritas Restaurant
  240. Lift Bar Grill View
  241. Little Karp Seafood Restaurant & Bar
  242. Little Mexico Cantina
  243. Liuyishou Hot Pot Vancouver
  244. Living Room at Hotel Belmont
  245. The Lobby Restaurant & Lounge
  246. Locus Restaurant & Lounge
  247. The Lodge Steakhouse
  248. Lucky Taco
  249. Lucky Taco – River District
  250. Luppolo X Local Pizzaiolo
  251. The Mackenzie Room
  252. Maenam
  253. Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria
  254. Maria’s Taverna
  255. Match Eatery & Public House
  256. Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
  257. MeeT in Yaletown
  258. Menya Itto
  259. Mila Plant-Based
  260. Milestones – Coquitlam
  261. Milestones – Guildford
  262. Milestones – Langley
  263. Milestones – Park Royal
  264. Milestones – Southpoint
  265. Milestones – Tsawwassen
  266. Milltown Bar & Grill
  267. Minami Restaurant Yaletown
  268. Mintara on Burnaby Mountain
  269. Missing Chopsticks
  270. MIXT Lobby Lounge
  271. Mnimes Restaurant & Bar
  272. Momo Factory
  273. Momo Hut Restaurant & Bar
  274. Monarca
  275. Mosaic Bar & Grill
  276. Moxies – Davie
  277. Moxies – Langley
  278. Moxies – Richmond
  279. Moxies – West Georgia
  280. Mumbai Masala Indian – North Vancouver
  281. Nana’s Green Tea
  282. Notch8
  283. Nuba – Gastown
  284. Nuba – Kitsilano
  285. Nuba – Mount Pleasant
  286. Nuba – Yaletown
  287. O’Hares Gastropub
  288. Old Spaghetti Factory – Gastown
  289. Omnitsky Delicatessen
  290. Ophelia
  291. P2B Bistro & Bar
  292. Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street
  293. Palate Kitchen
  294. Palki Restaurant
  295. Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
  296. Parker Rooftop
  297. Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
  298. Paul Bakery Cafe & Restaurant
  299. Pepino’s Spaghetti House
  300. Pho Den
  301. Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
  302. Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
  303. Poor Italian Ristorante
  304. Portobello Ristorante
  305. Portuguese Club of Vancouver
  306. Potluck Hawker
  307. Pourhouse
  308. Prestons Restaurant & Lounge
  309. Provence Marinaside
  310. Restaurant Yugo
  311. Riley’s Fish & Steak
  312. RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
  313. Rivers Reach Pub
  314. Riverway Restaurant
  315. Robba da Matti – Gastown
  316. Robba da Matti – Kitsilano
  317. Robba da Matti – West End
  318. Robba da Matti – Yaletown
  319. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Main Street
  320. Romer’s – Kitsilano
  321. Romer’s – Port Moody
  322. Romer’s – River District
  323. Ruex Cafe and Bar
  324. RV’s Butter Kitchen
  325. S+L Kitchen & Bar – Abbotsford
  326. S+L Kitchen & Bar – Langley
  327. S+L Kitchen & Bar – South Surrey
  328. Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro
  329. The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant
  330. Say Mercy!
  331. Seaside Provisions
  332. Seasons in the Park
  333. Shaughnessy Restaurant
  334. The Shoestring Cafe
  335. Showcase Restaurant & Bar
  336. Sidebar Grill
  337. Sing Sing Beer Bar
  338. Six Acres
  339. Smitty’s Oyster House – Main St
  340. Smoke & Bones BBQ
  341. Social
  342. Sprezzatura
  343. Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub
  344. Stanley’s Bar & Grill
  345. Steveston Seafood House
  346. Stock & Supply
  347. Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive
  348. Sula Indian Restaurant – Davie St
  349. Sula Indian Restaurant – Main St
  350. Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
  351. Tap & Barrel – Bridges
  352. Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
  353. Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village
  354. Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
  355. Tap & Barrel – South Surrey
  356. The Teahouse Restaurant
  357. Tendon Kohaku – Downtown
  358. The Ballyhoo Public House
  359. The Canadian Brewhouse
  360. The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill – Abbotsford
  361. The Loft at Meadow Gardens
  362. The Main on Main
  363. The Rail & River Bistro
  364. The Wild Fig Restaurant & Lounge
  365. Time & Place
  366. Tocador
  367. Toloache Mexican Kitchen
  368. Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
  369. Torafuku
  370. Trattoria – Burnaby
  371. Trattoria – Park Royal
  372. Tutto Restaurant & Bar
  373. Unwind Restaurant and Lounge
  374. UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar
  375. The Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar
  376. Ventura Room
  377. The Victor
  378. Vij’s
  379. Village Taphouse
  380. Virtuous Pie
  381. Vivace on the Drive
  382. Water St. Cafe
  383. West Oak Restaurant
  384. Wildlight Kitchen + Bar
  385. Yuu Japanese Tapas
  386. Zarak by Afghan Kitchen
  387. Zubu Ramen – Downtown
  388. Zubu Ramen – Kerrisdale
  389. Zubu Ramen – Metrotown
  390. Zubu Ramen – Park Royal

 

