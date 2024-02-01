NowThis Magazine is finally coming to Vancouver with showstopping brands.
We will be featuring some of the most coveted and reputable names in the fashion industry including MICHAEL KORS, VALENTINO, GUCCI, MOSCHINO and more at UP TO 85% OFF.
From head-turning footwear to statement handbags, our selection will feature stunning pieces from an incredible range of iconic brands.
Whether you’re looking for a show stopping piece for a special occasion or simply want to treat yourself to some high-end fashion (because you deserve it!), you won’t want to miss our sale.
Mark your calendars, tell your friends, and join NowThis Magazine for a shopping event like no other.
Vancouver Luxury Designer Sale
Where: Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport, 7311 Westminster Highway, Richmond BC V6X1A3
When: February 7th from 10 am – 8 pm