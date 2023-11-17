Robson Square Ice Rink Is Returning This Holiday Season
This winter, strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks. Downtown’s Robson Square Ice Rink will return to the public this holiday season.
The rink plans to open to the public on Friday, December 1, 2023 and stay open until February 29, 2024.
RELATED: Free Ice Skating Returns to the North Vancouver’s Shipyards Rink
This ice rink has always been a popular spot for holiday shoppers. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.
It provides guests a unique experience, skating around while taking in the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of year. Nothing sings Christmas quite like it.
View this post on Instagram
Robson Square Ice Rink Schedule 2023
The schedule and rates for the 2023 season is still TBA, however it should follow a similar pattern as previous years (listed below).
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|Sunday to Thursday:
|9:00 AM to 9:00 PM
|Friday and Saturday:
|9:00 AM to 11:00 PM
|HOLIDAY HOURS
|Christmas Eve (December 24th)
|9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|Christmas Day (December 25th)
|12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|Boxing Day (December 26th)
|9:00 AM to 9:00 PM
|New Year’s Eve (December 31st)
|9:00 AM to 11:00 PM
|New Year’s Day (January 1st)
|9:00 AM to 9:00 PM
Rental Pricing
The rink’s skate rental and a cafe area is expected to open as well, along with their heated outdoor patio. Skating is normally free for those who brings their own skates, or you can rent a pair for a small fee.
|Item
|Cost
|Skate Rental
|$5.00
|Ice Cleat Rental
|$2.00
|Skate Sharpening
(when available)
|$5.00
*Prices above include tax and helmets are free of charge with skate rental.
Note that as a condition of skating at Robson Square, all guests will be required to agree to this Release Agreement at the time of purchase.