New Westminster’s Uptown Live Summer Series is back again for another groovy year– and this time, it’s expanded to both Saturday and Sunday! As usual, this year’s celebrations are presented by TD Ready Commitment, alongside support from the Uptown Business Association.

For a whole twelve weeks, Uptown Live lets you listen to local talent through busker-style performances in every place you can think of. From plazas to patios to street corners, stages are popping up all throughout Uptown New Westminster between June 27 and September 13.

A Different Stage on Every Street

Uptown Live Summer Series is a New Westminster tradition, offering a music and arts event that transforms Uptown New West into a giant stage for all kinds of music and performances. From places like Westminster Centre Plaza to Royal City Centre Plaza, no matter where you turn, you’ll be surrounded by creativity and local talent!

This beloved event is a celebration of not only good tunes, but also of community and the vibrant arts scene that thrives in New West. Expect nonstop busker-style performances in music-filled streets all summer, and all for free.

Bigger and Better Than Ever

This year, Uptown Live runs on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00pm to 4:00pm, alongside three extended performance weekends (11:00am to 9:00om). These weekends will deliver even more unforgettable summer moments for you, your friends, and your family. You won’t want to miss these dates that will be bringing exciting activations to Uptown Plaza:

July 4: Circus & Magic

July 25: Urban Beats

September 5: Cultural Fusion

As for 2026’s performers, the event kicks off with Rebecca Vander Zalm, Hayden M Goss, Midmay, and Jon Müller on June 27, with June 28 hosting Mike Carew, The Out Seer Acoustic Duo, Patricia Lynn, and Kel Roman.

Be sure to check back as the rest of this year’s performers will be announced periodically!

Celebrating New West’s Music Scene

Uptown Live is your chance to embrace the rich arts community of New West and connect with fellow music-lovers in the city. Discover a new artist, support local businesses, and enjoy free tunes throughout the summer.

Just head over to Uptown New West for a summer series you won’t forget anytime soon. Grab your friends and your family and get ready to dance this whole summer long.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: Saturdays and Sundays from June 27 – September 13, 2026

📍 Location: Uptown New Westminster

🎟️ More Info: https://www.uptownlive.ca/