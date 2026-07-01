48 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (July 3-5)

The first weekend of July is here, and it’s a packed one! There’s a historic Team Canada World Cup match, Canada Day, and countless festivities and celebrations happening all throughout Metro Vancouver this entire weekend.

RELATED: 100 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This July

Featured Events

Kits Point Patio Party 2026

Start your summer with nothing but good times with Kits Point Patio Party 2026 on Friday, July 3, 2026! You are invited to a party that takes place across not one, not two, but three whole patios at Vanier Park’s H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum. With live entertainment, astronomy experiences, a waterfront beer garden, and so much more, Kits Point Patio Party is the place to be this July.

Kits Point Patio Party is a massive summer celebration spanning three different waterfront patios at three different locations at Vanier Park. H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum are your patio venues, with each spot offering something different. The fun ranges all the way from amazing live music to browsing local artists and makers, as well as plenty of hands-on activities and delicious food.

📅 Dates: July 3, 2026 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm

📍 Location: Patios at H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

🎟️ More Info: Kits Point Patio Party 2026

Whistler Summer Concert Series

It’s not in Metro Vancouver, but if you’re in Whistler this summer, then you’ll be able to enjoy exciting summer evenings with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting. 📅 Date: July 1 – August 28, 2026 📍 Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Whistler Summer Concert Series Canada Day Celebrations Surrey Canada Day 2026: Free Fireworks, Food Trucks & Live Music It’s that time of the year again– the City of Surrey is hosting another amazing Canada Day celebration in Cloverdale! This July, prepare yourself for nonstop excitement, energy, and entertainment as the night ends with a spectacular fireworks show that will dazzle the skies above. You can expect the celebration to be headlined by Josh Ross, the first male Canadian country artist in almost 30 years to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Like always, Surrey Canada Day will be completely free to attend and promises something for everybody to do. Whether you like thrilling amusement park rides, gorgeous fireworks, family-friendly zones, or live music across multiple stages, it’s a stacked day for all attendees. Not only that, but you’ll also find food trucks, a beer garden, community booths and roaming performers that will keep the energy going all day long. 📅 Date: July 1, 2026 – from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 📍 Location: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre 🎟️More Information: Surrey Canada Day 2026 Canada Day in Port Coquitlam Celebrate Canada Day in Port Coquitlam on July 1! This free community celebration will feature a full day of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, a beverage garden, market vendors and a grand finale fireworks display after dark. 📅 Date: July 1, 2026 📍 Location: Various locations in Port Coquitlam 🎟️ More Info: Canada Day in Port Coquitlam Steveston Salmon Festival 2026 Returning for another year is the highly-anticipated Steveston Salmon Festival! This free annual celebration brings together the Steveston community for a day full of fun, food, and live performances. 2026 marks the Steveston Salmon Festival’s 79th year celebrating! If you’ve got a love for salmon and good times, then this will be the place to be this Canada Day! 📅 Date: July 1, 2026 📍 Location: Steveston Village 🎟️ More Info: Steveston Salmon Festival Canada Together 2026 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Canada Together, which is historically the largest Canada Day celebration outside of Ottawa. Planned collaboratively with representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, this is a July 1st festival that you won’t want to miss, packed with community energy and good vibes to celebrate all the people who live in this country. 📅 Date: July 1, 2026 📍 Location: Canada Place 🎟️ More Info: Canada Together 2026 Canada Day In The Township Of Langley 2026 This July 1, join the Township of Langley in celebrating Canada Day at McLeod Athletic Park! Attendees will be treated to all-day fun, exciting entertainment, and even a brand-new fireworks show! 📅 Date: July 1, 2026 📍 Location: McLeod Athletic Park 🎟️ More Info: Canada Day in Langley 2026 i-Land Fest Canada Day Boat Cruise A Caribbean Showcase is coming to Vancouver Harbour — the first i-Land Fest boat cruise happening on Canada Day. Hop aboard the @burrardqueen for an unforgettable afternoon of the best in Caribbean music, high-energy vibes, and pure island culture. With @marxmanthedj (from Toronto) and Vancouver’s own @dj.damien.868 behind the decks, expect nothing but shellings all day. Plus, enjoy a Caribbean meal by Caribbean Table included with your ticket. 📅 Date: July 1, 2026 📍 Location: Burrard Queen 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: i-Land Fest Canada Day Boat Cruise Canada Day on Granville Island 2026 Granville Island is bringing the heat this Canada Day, and it’s not just from the summer sunshine. On July 1st, the island transforms into a free, all-ages celebration packed with live music, dance, art, and some very Vancouver-style surprises. 📅 Date: July 1, 2026 📍 Location: Granville Island 🎟️ More Info: Canada Day on Granville Island

2026 FIFA World Cup

Cheering on Team Canada

Team Canada will be playing against Morocco on July 4! If you’re looking to cheer on Canada at this historic match, we’ve got plenty of watch parties you can attend to see this amazing game.

🎟️ More Info: FIFA World Cup watch parties

Parq Casino Sportsbook Lounge

If there’s anywhere you should be during the FIFA World Cup, it’s Parq Casino. Located just steps from BC Place, Parq Casino brings the excitement of the casino floor with the unrivalled energy of the Sportsbook Lounge. Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game.

Once the games are wrapped up, Parq Casino has nonstop entertainment, including a live DJ for three hours after every match at BC Place, daily $6 happy hour from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, a beer garden and a Canada jersey giveaway for every Canada match. Don’t miss the vibes and swing by Parq Casino during the FIFA World Cup.

📍 Location: 39 Smith St., Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Parq Casino

Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

The City of Surrey is launching a series of fan zones across the city for the FIFA World Cup, inviting both visitors and locals to experience a celebration that only Surrey can host. They’ll be popping up all around Surrey from June 11 to July 19 during the tournament, giving you tons of chances to join the community for a watch party.

The opening celebration will be happening on June 12 at Civic Plaza, where you’ll see Canada’s first match on the big screen. Not only that, but there will also be a special appearance from Surrey-born Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal, who has quickly climbed the MLS ranks. Fans can experience a day packed with fun, including family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, and a beer garden. Excitingly, the first 250 fans will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at all food and beverage vendors onsite, with even more giveaways available!

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

Soccer in the Square: 2026 Watch Party at Wesbrook Village, UBC

UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite teams.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Wesbrook Village

🎟️ More Info: Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park. As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.

📅 Date: June 6 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Grounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FIFA Fan Festival

The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is inviting hotel guests, visiting fans, locals, families, and groups to celebrate the summer’s biggest global soccer event with the launch of the Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience, a vibrant waterfront destination featuring immersive match viewing on the hotel’s LED Infinity Wall, interactive soccer-inspired activities, elevated stadium-style food and beverage offerings, tournament-inspired décor, and thoughtfully designed room packages.

📅 Date: June 15 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Westin Bayshore

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer

PoCo’s Soccer Socials

Join Port Coquitlam for soccer match viewing parties! They’ve received a grant to support PoCo’s Soccer Socials, a free outdoor soccer match viewing series that will bring residents and visitors together in the heart of the City to cheer for Team Canada.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Port Coquitlam Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: PoCo’s Soccer Socials

Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street

With the FIFA World Cup in full-swing in Vancouver, there’s plenty of fun energy buzzing everywhere throughout the city— especially at the new pedestrianized Granville Street!

From now until July 19, Granville Street is shut down to motor traffic so that pedestrians can take over the road. This five-block stretch isn’t just a space to walk, though: it has tons of World Cup activations, as well as expanded patios for those looking to try some of Vancouver’s delicious food while enjoying the gorgeous summer weather.

📅 Date: Open now until July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Street

🎟️ More Info: Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street

Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Coming to The Shipyards in North Vancouver is Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver. This free event invites you to take part in a vibrant celebration of soccer alongside the community. From fan programming to athlete meet-and-greets, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Family-Friendly Things to Do

Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Fly over the Canadian Rockies with Flyover. This limited-time journey offers a soaring view through glacier-carved valleys, alpine meadows, and soaring mountain peaks with stories inspired by a Blackfoot knowledge keeper, a young person’s first encounter with the Rockies, and athletes drawn to the region’s rugged landscapes.

📅 Date: Opens June 25, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Summer in the Courtyard

Summer calls for free outdoor programming under the open sky. From Sports Days to Movie Nights, The Courtyard at Willowbrook will transform into a memorable place for the Langley community every week. No registration required. Just show up.

The fun starts on July 3 and runs all the way until August 28. Here’s all the fun you have to look forward to this summer:

Sports Day: Wednesdays | 11AM– 4PM

Cartoons & Crafts: Thursdays | 11AM-4PM

Movie Night: Fridays | 6PM -8PM

📅 Date: July 3 – August 28, 2026

📍 Location: Willowbrook Mall

🎟️ More Info: Summer in the Courtyard

The Pipe Mountain Coaster

Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster. 📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026. 📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort 🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

FUNBOX Vancouver

Spanning a massive 25,000 square feet of inflatable fun, FUNBOX Vancouver offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Visitors of all ages can enjoy giant slides, thrilling obstacle courses, interactive games, and endless bouncing adventures in a safe, high-energy environment.

📅 Date: June 27 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: 1150 The High Street, Coquitlam, B.C.

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FUNBOX

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

Free Swimming in Surrey

The sun is finally shining enough that you can take a dip in an outdoor pool without freezing your entire body. But what can be better than a swim at a pool on a sunny day? A free swim at a pool on a sunny day! You’re able to make a splash at the following Surrey pools entirely free of charge. All you have to do is show up early with your swimming suit and be ready to have a blast.

Bear Creek Pool (13820 – 88 Avenue)

(13820 – 88 Avenue) Greenaway Pool (17901 – 60 Avenue)

(17901 – 60 Avenue) Sunnyside Pool (15455 – 26 Avenue)

(15455 – 26 Avenue) Hjorth Road Pool (10277 – 148 Street)

(10277 – 148 Street) Holly Pool (10662 – 148 Street)

(10662 – 148 Street) Kwantlen Pool (13035 – 104 Avenue)

(13035 – 104 Avenue) Port Kells Pool (19340 – 88 Avenue)

(19340 – 88 Avenue) Unwin Pool (13313 – 68 Avenue)

🎟️ More Info: Free Swimming in Surrey

Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Opening for the season is Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark. Located in Langley, this waterpark has just about everything you’d ever want out of one, such as a leisure pool and hot tub, waterslides, a wave pool, and tons of water features that spray and tip water everywhere. Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark is also home to Metro Vancouver’s only swimming theatre where you can watch a film in an inner tube. For those of you that are 19+, you can also take part in Sips ‘n Dips to enjoy the waterpark kid-free with some drinks.

📅 Date: Open May 15 to mid-September

📍 Location: Aldergrove Community Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Vancouver Maritime Experience

This is a guided experience that takes you from the Vancouver Maritime Experience and then takes you onto the water aboard a sailing yacht. It’s educational and fun, offering a unique way to learn how the city’s maritime history shaped its harbour and coastline.

📅 Date: Thursdays and Sundays

📍 Location: Vancouver Maritime Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Maritime Experience

Summertime Markets to Shop At

Nikkei Garden Market

Kick off your July with the ultimate summer market experience! The Nikkei Garden Market returns on Saturday, July 4, bringing vibrant Japanese festival vibes to Burnaby. Whether you’re hunting for unique handmade gifts, adding to your plant collection, or just looking for an incredible afternoon out, this free-admission event has something for everyone.

📅 Date: July 4, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Nikkei Garden Market 2026

Portobello West Summer Market

Experience the fun and excitement at Portobello West Makers Market as you browse from a carefully curated selection of 39 top-notch BC artists, designers and producers, while getting the inside scoop on their crafting process!

📅 Date: July 5, 2026

📍 Location: Floral Hall at VanDusen Botanical Garden

🎟️ More Info: Portobello West Summer Market

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season! This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Free Outdoor Movies

Deckchair Cinema V: Hot Summer Nights and Heated Rivalries

The Polygon Gallery is pleased to present Deckchair Cinema V, beginning June 25 and happening every Thursday until August 27. You are invited to enjoy classic films under the stars on Cates Deck in front of the Gallery. Now in its fifth year, Deckchair Cinema treats audiences to a summer of al fresco screenings, which commence at sunset and are complemented by music and entertainment leading up to curtain time.⁠

📅 Date: June 25 – August 27, 2026

📍 Location: Cates Deck

🎟️ More Info: Deckchair Cinema V: Hot Summer Nights and Heated Rivalries

Arts, Music, and Plays

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor.

After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more.

📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026

📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong

Come From Away

The Arts Club Theatre Company, in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, production of Come From Away runs from May 28 to July 26, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Inspired by true events, Come From Away is a Tony Award–nominated musical phenomenon by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This Western Canadian premiere is directed by the Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran and marks one of the first non-replica productions of the beloved musical following its acclaimed Broadway and international runs. 📅 Date: May 28 – July 26, 2026 📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Arts Club Theatre Company

Theatre Under the Stars

There really isn’t anything else like a musical. The combination of expert acting, singing, and dancing always leaves an audience in awe of the talent on stage. But, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, then look no further. Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) is presenting a mesmerizing mixture of elements to truly immerse the audience in their latest season.

📅 Date: July 3 – August 22, 2026

📍 Location: Malkin Bowl in Stanley park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Theatre Under the Stars 2026

Festivals and Conventions to Hit Up

Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival

Returning for another year, the Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival is bringing iconic traditional theatre troupes, delicious food, and plenty of interactive zones and exhibitions, all for free.

📅 Date: July 4 – 11, 2026

📍 Location: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – North of the Vancouver Art Gallery

🎟️ More Info: Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival

Vancouver International Jazz Festival

For another year, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning bigger and better than ever for this year’s celebrations. With a couple hundred free and ticketed concerts taking place from June 29 to July 5, 2026, there will be so much amazing music to enjoy.

📅 Date: June 29 – July 5, 2026

📍 Location: Varies

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Gastown Sunday Set

Gastown’s Water Street is transforming into a car-free celebration every Sunday from July 5 to September 6. That’s right: it’s the return of Gastown Sunday Set, an annual car-free series with a weekly setlist of music, food, art, shopping, and so much else every Sunday.

📅 Date: Every Sunday from July 5 – September 6

📍 Location: Water Street, from Richards to Columbia

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

FVDED In The Park

Western Canada’s largest urban music festival is returning for another year of good vibes and good music in Surrey’s Holland Park. Taking place across two days and four major stages, this year’s FVDED in the Park is guaranteed to be bigger than ever. There will be tons of amazing artists to party to, as well as a 19+ bar if you’re feeling thirsty, and plenty of food to go around. Some of this year’s headliners include Fisher, Dom Dolla, Disco Lines, and Griz.

📅 Date: July 3 – July 4, 2026

📍 Location: Holland Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FVDED in the Park 2026

Parties You Can Dance All Day At

Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.

📅 Date: June 12 – July 7, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Sports Events You Can’t Miss

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

June 30 – July 5: Vancouver Canadians vs. Eugene Emeralds

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

July 4, Rogers Arena

This weekend is totally stacked with things to do. With an upcoming Team Canada match at the World Cup, Canada Day, and so many other fun events, Metro Vancouver is going to be packed with nonstop energy everywhere you go.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.